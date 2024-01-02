Trust finalises Ram Lalla’s idol, formal announcement awaited

Ram Lalla’s idol for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony has been finalised by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust and only formal announcement is awaited. The selected idol will be enthroned at the Ram temple’s sanctum-sanctorum in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony on January 22. The selected idol will be enthroned at Ram temple’s sanctum-sanctorum in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony on January 22. (Sourced)

Three renowned sculptors have carved out three separate idols of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. “The Trust will inform about its decision at an appropriate time,” said Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust. Prakash Gupta, the office incharge of the Trust, said whatever be the decision of the Trust, it will be made public at an appropriate time.

The Trust is also likely to take out a Shobha Yatra of the selected idol on January 16 or 17 before enthroning it at the Ram Mandir’s sanctum-sanctorum for the Vedic rituals.

“It is during this Shobha Yatra that the Trust is planning to disclose the selected idol before the people of Ayodhya,” said a member of the Trust not willing to be named.

However, sources say that the idol carved out by sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka is the most favourite of the Trust. “The idol carved by Arun Yogiraj has been preferred by most of the Trust members. But we have to wait till the Trust makes an official statement on the issue,” said a member of the Trust.

“Ram Lalla’s 51-inch idol which is aesthetically closer to the deity has been selected,” he added. The Board of Trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on December 29 examined all three idols of Ram Lalla and handed over their opinion in writing to the Trust.

Chairman, Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra was among the 11 members of Board of Trustees of the Trust that examined all the three idols. All of them had spent around half-an-hour each with three sculptors and also interacted with them.

Thereafter, they handed over their written opinion to Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai. “The idols were examined by the members after which they handed over their opinion in writing. Final decision will be taken by chairman of the Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das,” said Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Trust.

Renowned sculptors Ganesh Bhatt and Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka besides Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan have carved the three idols of Ram Lalla. The sculptors from Karnataka have used black stones while the sculptor from Rajasthan has used white Makrana marble.

The idols of Ram Lalla are based on the sketch presented to the Trust by Mumbai-based renowned artist Vasudeo Kamath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also share the dais along with Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.