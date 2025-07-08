Two booked for 17 crore tax fraud; ran shell firms in Prayagraj

Two individuals have been accused of tax fraud to the tune of ₹17 crore in Prayagraj, police said. Allegedly, the duo ran shell companies and submitted fake electricity bills with their GST registration documents. (For representation)

The fraud came to light when the firms’ financial records were being checked by SGST officials last week. The accused men–Vishal Kumar Jaiswal and Mohammad Mohsin–were booked for fraud in separate cases registered in Naini and Jhunsi police stations on Monday, officials added.

SGST assistant commissioner Rajendra Singh Yadav had lodged the complaint against Jaiswal, the proprietor of Vikas Enterprises located in Naini.

According to the FIR, Vikas had claimed in his GST documents dated July 30, 2024, that his company dealt in hardware, steel and iron trade. Vikas showed an outward supply of ₹6,982.67 lakh through the bill. During their probe, SGST officials found that no such firm existed at the mentioned address.

It was found that the electricity bill submitted was forged. Jaiswal received an Input Tax Credit (ITC) of ₹1,254.47 lakh or 12.54 crore without transporting the goods, the FIR stated

Similarly, a case was registered in the Jhunsi police station against one Mohammad Mohsin alias Mohammad, the owner of Mohammad Enterprises that was in the scrap business. Mohsin, in his GST papers in December 2024, had shown a turnover of ₹1,690 lakh in 2024-25 and ₹884 lakh in 2025-26. However, the firm was later found to be a shell company.

Mohsin’s PAN card identified him as Mohammed Mardan. His electricity bill was also found to be fake. His firm had cheated the government of Rs. 4.88 crore in taxes, the FIR stated.