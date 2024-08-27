Two Dalit girls found hanging from tree in UP’s Farrukhabad: Police

The bodies of two Dalit girls, aged 15 and 18 years, were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Tuesday morning, police said. Senior police official said both girls were close friends and belonged to the same community. (Representative file photo)

According to Farrukhabad’s superintendent of police (SP), Alok Priyadarshi, the bodies of the two girls were found in a mango orchard in a village near Kayamganj.

He said both girls were close friends and belonged to the same community.

Priyadarshi said both girls went missing from the village temple where they had gone to see Sri Krishna Janmashtami tableau at around 9pm on Monday night and did not return home.

The SP said the both the girls’ families extensively searched for them the entire night, but they could not be found.

He said their bodies were found hanging from the tree a few hours later Tuesday morning.

“One mobile phone was found near the same tree while one SIM card was found from the belongings of one of the girls”, the SP said.

He said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and investigation is underway.

The SP also visited the scene of the incident to take stock of the situation and spoke to family members.

Meanwhile, Farrukhabad additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sanjay Kumar said the initial probe suggested the deaths as suicides.

Father of one of the girls alleged that the girls were murdered.

