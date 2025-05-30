Two IRS officers come to blows after argument at I-T office; one injured

LUCKNOW An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a colleague during a heated argument at the income tax office in Lucknow on Thursday, triggering widespread concern within the department, said police.. While the police were informed about the incident, no formal FIR was lodged. (Pic for representation)

According to preliminary information, the situation took an ugly turn when one officer allegedly slapped the other during a verbal duel. In retaliation, the latter allegedly picked up a glass tumbler and hurled it at the former, striking him on the head and face.

According to DCP (central) Ashish Srivastava, the injured officer lodged a complaint in this regard at the Hazratganj police station, after which he was admitted to the Civil Hospital. “The officer’s condition is stable and legal action is being taken,” said the DCP. Hospital sources said the officer, husband of an IPS (DCP in Lucknow Police), sustained minor injuries.

While the police were informed about the incident, no formal FIR was so far lodged. However, considering the seriousness of the case, internal departmental inquiries had begun and statements were being recorded. .

Though the reason behind the altercation remained unclear, sources indicated that the two officers had a history of arguments and professional disagreements. On Thursday, tensions erupted into physical assault, drawing the attention of other staff who intervened and helped rush the injured officer to the hospital.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP government, saying: “Till now in the BJP government, it was police versus police, now it is officer versus officer. A case has come to light in Lucknow where an IRS officer was held hostage and beaten up by an income tax officer. This should be investigated and it should be found out why such an incident happened with the husband of an IPS officer,” the SP chief wrote on X.