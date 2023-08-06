UP shocker: In video, two boys forced to drink urine over suspected theft; 6 arrested

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, two boys were allegedly forced to drink urine and had chilli powder applied to their private parts over suspected theft. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Minor forcibly made to drink urine in UP's Siddharthnagar district.

“A viral video on social media has come to notice in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minors. After taking note of the viral video, cases have been registered under relevant sections. Six people have been nabbed in connection with the incident. They will be presented in court.”

The incident came to light on Saturday after it got circulated in WhatsApp groups run by college-going students. A police constable who was also a member of the group immediately informed his seniors and a police team led by the cyber unit got on the case.

The victims are reportedly 10 and 15 years. In the video, the boys are purportedly seen drinking urine filled in a bottle. A group of men are heard abusing the boys and threatening to beat them up if they didn't go through with it.

The boys were allegedly caught stealing money.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in Shimla on July 31 after he was allegedly caught stealing chips from a shop in the Rohru town of Himachal Pradesh.

The minor hailed from a poor Nepalese family. Speaking about the incident, Sub Inspector of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that several people were booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 342, and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC. The men were also booked under section 14 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act based on a complaint by the boy's father.

(With inputs from agencies)