 U’khand CM, ministers pray at Ayodhya Ram temple - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / U'khand CM, ministers pray at Ayodhya Ram temple

U’khand CM, ministers pray at Ayodhya Ram temple

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
Feb 21, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The CM said the Uttarakhand government would build a state guest house for the people of Uttarakhand in Ayodhya if it got land there.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues visited Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lalla on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai in a conversation during the CM's visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday (ANI)
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai in a conversation during the CM's visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday (ANI)

The CM, accompanied by state ministers Satpal Maharaj, Premchand Aggarwal, Subodh Uniyal, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, reached Ayodhya from the Dehradun airport. They were given a grand welcome at Ayodhya.

Dhami became emotional after having the darshan of Ram Lalla. He said that after the darshan his heart was filled with devotion and joy.

The CM said the Uttarakhand government would build a state guest house for the people of Uttarakhand in Ayodhya if it got land there.

He was quoted as saying in a note: “Our government has sanctioned 32 crore for the purchase of land to build this state guesthouse in Ayodhya.” HTC (With agency inputs)

