UP adopts curbs to save fuel, BJP state chief urges lifestyle changes

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions to reduce fuel consumption, administrative steps have begun taking shape in Uttar Pradesh, while BJP leaders have stepped up outreach on adopting such practices. BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday appealed to party office-bearers, workers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives to use petrol and diesel only when necessary. (File)

Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh has postponed all previously scheduled tour programmes of the parliamentary committees of the council until further orders.

Principal secretary, legislative council, Rajesh Singh confirmed district-level officials would participate in parliamentary committee meetings through video conferencing until further orders.

UP BJP chief issues appeal

BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday appealed to party office-bearers, workers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives to use petrol and diesel only when necessary and promote public transport, carpooling and electric vehicles in line with PM Modi’s appeal amid the ongoing global situation.

He said the Prime Minister had called for changes in lifestyle to address global challenges that have triggered an oil and gas crisis in several countries.

“Amid ongoing global conditions and economic challenges, it is our duty to keep national interest paramount and adopt simplicity, savings, and a spirit of swadeshi in our conduct and lifestyle,” Chaudhary said on Thursday.

He added that nation-building was not the responsibility of governments alone but required active participation from citizens. He urged people to contribute towards building a self-reliant, capable and developed India.

Chaudhary also appealed to people to use petrol and diesel only as required and promote public transport, carpooling and electric vehicles.

Adopting the mantra of “Vocal for Local”, he said people should give preference to indigenous and made-in-India products. He also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel and wasteful expenditure and contribute towards strengthening the country’s economy.

Chaudhary further appealed to farmers to promote natural farming in the interest of the nation and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers. He also urged people to use edible oil and other resources judiciously in order to reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

Requesting private institutions to contribute to the effort, Chaudhary said work-from-home arrangements should be encouraged wherever feasible to help save fuel and reduce pollution.

Appealing to party workers and people across the state, he urged them to turn the Prime Minister’s call into a people’s movement and take a pledge to bring changes in their daily lives.