UP asks firms to recall, relabel halal-certified products

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has asked companies involved in the sale and manufacturing of halal-certified products to recall and relabel the items in wake of a complete ban on production, storage, distribution and sale of such items across the state, officials said. On Monday, the UP government handed over the probe into alleged irregularities in halal certification of products to the state police's special task force.

Amid the crackdown against halal-certified products, the Food Safety and Drug Administration department (FSDA) has so far conducted 92 raids in 38 districts and seized 2,275 products worth ₹ 5.5 lakh over the last 2-3 days, officials said. “Instructions have been issued to contact companies to remove and relabel their halal certified products from the shelf,” FSDA department’s additional chief secretary Anita Singh said.

On Monday, the UP government handed over the probe into alleged irregularities in halal certification of products to the state police’s special task force. Export products, however, have been kept out of the purview of the ban, which came a day after the police in Lucknow on November 17 registered a case against four organisations over alleged extortion in the name of providing halal certificates to retain products.

Nearly 92 companies are selling halal certified products in UP while nearly 600 companies across India have halal certificates for their products, said those aware of the development.

A halal certification indicates that the product is prepared in accordance with Islamic law and is unadulterated.

