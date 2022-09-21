UP Assembly to reserve the day today for women MLAs

LUCKNOW In a novel initiative, the UP Legislative Assembly is all set to have a day reserved on Thursday for women legislators to speak and raise women-centric issues in the House.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana informed the House that a decision to reserve September 22 for women members was taken at the meeting of business advisory committee of the House on September 19. He said women members would be allowed to speak during Question Hour.

Mahana said chief minister Yogi Adityanath would also be in the House to listen to the issues that the women members may raise. Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna urged the Speaker that the UP assembly’s staff should also be women on Thursday. Khanna, in a lighter vein, said media persons covering House proceedings should also be women.