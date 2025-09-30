UP ATS nabs key conspirator of ‘Mujahideen Army’ plot from Kerala

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested an alleged key conspirator behind a plot to form a ‘Mujahideen Army’ from Kerala and impose Sharia law in the state. Officials confirmed the arrest in a press note on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Mohammed Raza, a resident of Andoli in Fatehpur district. (Sourced)

He was arrested there and was being brought to Lucknow after the ATS procured his transit remand from a local court, officials said.

According to officials, the ATS had intelligence inputs about a group of men from different districts of UP, influenced by radical Pakistani organisations, plotting to overthrow the elected government through “violent jihad” and impose Sharia law by force. The group also allegedly planned targeted killings of non-Muslim religious leaders.

The ATS said Mohammed Raza would be produced before a special court in Lucknow, where police would seek his custody for further interrogation to identify associates and expand the probe into the network.

Four other accused -- Akmal Raza of Sultanpur, Safil Salmani alias Ali Razvi of Robertsganj in Sonbhadra, Mohammad Tausif of Kanpur, and Qasim Ali of Rampur -- were arrested in this connection earlier on Sunday on the charges of radicalising people, planning to wage war against the country and overthrow the democratically elected government in India, officials said, adding all four had already been sent to judicial custody.