U.P.: Bid to increase differently-abled students at Lucknow’s Shakuntala Misra univ

Published on Jan 02, 2023 10:53 PM IST

The matter was discussed at a review meeting of the university chaired byempowerment of persons with disabilities minister Narendra Kashyap in Lucknow on Monday

Instructions were also given to start the operation of Braille Press at the university soon. (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Steps will be taken to increase the number of differently-abled students in Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow established for such students.The matter was discussed at length at a review meeting of the university chaired by

minister of state for the empowerment of persons with disabilities (independent charge), Narendra Kashyap here on Monday. It was discussed that keeping in view the all-round development of the differently-abled, emphasis will be laid on ensuring meaningful use of the special stadium set up in the university to attract attention towards higher education as well as Paralympic Games.

The need to create various posts in view of the need for sports coaches/trainers for the administrative arrangements and training of sports for the operation and maintenance of this special stadium was emphasised during the meeting. Instructions were given to take necessary action to develop the artificial limb and rehabilitation centre established in the university as a specialised centre of the country.

Necessary action and instructions were given to start the operation of Braille Press soon. In view of the security of the university, the construction of boundary wall and the establishment of an additional women’s hostel were also underlined.

The minister said, “This university is playing an important role in integrating the ‘Divyangjan’ into the mainstream of the society through high quality education across Asia. Therefore, along with its infrastructure facilities, emphasis was laid on creating a centre for excellence in the field of national and international platforms for disability.”

Vice chancellor of the university Prof Rana Krishna Pal Singh, additional chief secretary Hemant Rao, special secretary Ajit Kumar Singh and university registrar Rohit Singh were also present on the occasion.

Monday, January 02, 2023
