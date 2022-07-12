U.P. Board: Rate list of NCERT syllabus-based books sent to DIoSs
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U.P. Board has issued the latest list of its prescribed books for class 9 to class 12 based on NCERT syllabus. The copyright of a total of 67 books of 34 subjects has been taken by the U.P. Board from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the list has also been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) of the state. The list also gives the costs at which these books are to be made available to students.
As per the list, a copy of which is with HT, the cheapest book is “Basic Principles of Human Geography” costing ₹8 which is taught as the prescribed book of geography in class 12 while the most expensive one is that of mathematics books of class 11 costing ₹89.
There are a total three books of geography taught in class 12 and the other two books “India-People and Economy” and “Experimental Work in Geography Part-2” would cost ₹9 and ₹10 respectively.
Likewise, the class 10 science book will be available for ₹83 while the class 9 mathematics book will cost ₹79. The class 9 science book will cost ₹73 even as class 10 mathematics book will cost ₹71. Two books of mathematics taught in class 12 will cost ₹53 each while one of the three books of class 10 English “Words & Expressions II (English Workbook)” has been priced at ₹51. The remaining two books—”First Flight English Textbook Course B” and “Footprints without feet English Supplementary Reader Course B” will cost ₹32 and ₹18 respectively.
U.P. Board secretary Divyakant Shukla in his missive to all DIOSs has given strict instructions that no one should force any student to buy a guide or reference book. “Releasing the number of all the publishers in the missive, he has directed that in case of shortage of NCERT books, officials should contact publishers and ensure their availability,” said DIoS, Prayagraj, PN Singh confirming the development.
Ludhiana | Plantation drive ‘Trees of Joy’ kick-started in city
A plantation drive— Trees of Joy— kick-started here on Tuesday. The drive will witness nearly 5,000 saplings to be planted at an upcoming township in city on the Sidhwan Canal road. A host of dignitaries, namely, Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, an environmentalist, a Padma Shri recipient and also a Rajya Sabha Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Jasbir Singh, and NGT chief secretary SC Aggarwal participated in the event.
Ludhiana | Alternative road to connect Rattanheri with Khanna city
A new alternative road to connect Rattanheri and other villages with Khanna town has been built, the district administration told on Tuesday. Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains informed that on the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, the public works department (PWD) constructed the 0.5-km-long motorable road from an underpass to a government school. The road would ensure an easy access to people of Rattanheri and nearby areas to reach Khanna city, he added.
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns resume strike, close gate number 5
After the state government failed to fulfil the demand of increasing the stipend, the students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) resumed their strike and commenced a chain hunger strike from Tuesday. The interns also closed the gate number 5 for two-and-half-hours— from 8.30am to 11am— as during this time interval, the teachers and other staff of the university come to the campus.
‘Leather export registers 32.5% growth in 2021-22’
Leather and leather products, including footwear, has registered a growth of 32.5% in the year 2021-22, as their export increased to 4.9 billion US dollars from 3 billion USD, said chairman of the council for leather exports, Sanjay Leela. The export to the United States has registered an unprecedented growth of 78.5%, increasing from 128.49 million USD to 228.40 million USD in April-May 2022, he said.
56-yr-old Ludhiana man succumbs to Covid
A 56-year-old man from Fatehgarh Mohalla succumbed to Covid even as 33 fresh infections were reported from Ludhiana district on Tuesday. The district currently has 165 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Three patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while two patients are admitted to a government health facility.
