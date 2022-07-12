Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. Board: Rate list of NCERT syllabus-based books sent to DIoSs
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U
U.P. Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT file)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U.P. Board has issued the latest list of its prescribed books for class 9 to class 12 based on NCERT syllabus. The copyright of a total of 67 books of 34 subjects has been taken by the U.P. Board from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the list has also been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) of the state. The list also gives the costs at which these books are to be made available to students.

As per the list, a copy of which is with HT, the cheapest book is “Basic Principles of Human Geography” costing 8 which is taught as the prescribed book of geography in class 12 while the most expensive one is that of mathematics books of class 11 costing 89.

There are a total three books of geography taught in class 12 and the other two books “India-People and Economy” and “Experimental Work in Geography Part-2” would cost 9 and 10 respectively.

Likewise, the class 10 science book will be available for 83 while the class 9 mathematics book will cost 79. The class 9 science book will cost 73 even as class 10 mathematics book will cost 71. Two books of mathematics taught in class 12 will cost 53 each while one of the three books of class 10 English “Words & Expressions II (English Workbook)” has been priced at 51. The remaining two books—”First Flight English Textbook Course B” and “Footprints without feet English Supplementary Reader Course B” will cost 32 and 18 respectively.

U.P. Board secretary Divyakant Shukla in his missive to all DIOSs has given strict instructions that no one should force any student to buy a guide or reference book. “Releasing the number of all the publishers in the missive, he has directed that in case of shortage of NCERT books, officials should contact publishers and ensure their availability,” said DIoS, Prayagraj, PN Singh confirming the development.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

Close Story
Story Saved
