UP Board Results 2024: Amroha, Bhadohi top performing districts

LUCKNOW: Amroha and Bhadohi emerged as the top performers among all 75 districts in the Uttar Pradesh Board intermediate and high school exams, the results of which were declared on Saturday. Students celebrates in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT photo)

Amroha has achieved the highest pass percentage (91.27%) among all districts in the intermediate examination, while Mahoba ranks second with 90.51%. Lucknow secures the third spot with a pass percentage of 90.49%. A total of 46,366 students appeared for the class 12 exam from Lucknow, of which 41,958 passed.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Varanasi ranks 36th with a pass percentage of 84.53%, while Prayagraj holds the 52nd spot with 81.67%. Out of the 94,855 students registered in Prayagraj, 77,662 passed the exam. Gorakhpur occupies the 69th position with a pass percentage of 75.49%. At the bottom of the list are Deoria and Ballia, with pass percentages of 71.94% and 70.71%, respectively.

In high school, Bhadohi secured the top position with a pass percentage of 96.08%, while Prayagraj follows closely at the second position with 95.51%. Out of the 94,256 students who appeared in Prayagraj, 90,021 passed the exam. Gautam Buddh Nagar ranks third with a pass percentage of 95.11%.

Lucknow holds the 31st rank with a pass percentage of 89.94%. Out of the 53,862 students who appeared, 48,442 passed the exam in Lucknow. Sonbhadra (81.66%) and Lalitpur district (77.50%) occupy the last two positions in the table.

Science students dominate merit list

Even though the meritorious students of science stream have dominated the merit list of UP Board Intermediate Exam-2024, in terms of overall results, agriculture students have the better success rate.

Out of 14,113 registered candidates in agriculture part II (intermediate), 13,935 appeared in the examination, and 12,996 (93.26 per cent) achieved success. Students of the commerce stream stood second. Out of 53,077 students registered in commerce, 51,495 appeared in the examination, and 47,080 (91.43 per cent) achieved success.

According to experts, one reason for the low success rate among intermediate science stream students is the high number of registrations. Due to its difficulty level, many students struggle and fail, they said.

It is noteworthy that out of the 408 meritorious students included in the top 10 merit list of Uttar Pradesh, 406 are from the science category, with only two students from the humanities stream.