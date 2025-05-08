U.P. braces for rising temps, light showers to linger

With the monsoon showers losing grip over the region, temperatures are expected to begin a gradual upward trend in Lucknow and across Uttar Pradesh, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Statewide weather data reveals Varanasi and Basti reported the highest maximum temperature at 40°C. (Sourced)

The city recorded a maximum of 38.3°C and a minimum of 21.5°C on Thursday. For Friday, the IMD has forecast a slight rise with temperatures expected to hover around 39°C and 24°C. Partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thundery developments are likely, though intense weather activity is not expected.

Senior IMD scientist Mohd Danish said, “Alongside these light showers, the temperature will also remain moderate and rise by a few degrees over the next couple of days.”

The cyclonic Western disturbances, which had brought cooler mornings and rainfall to the region, are now receding, making way for drier conditions. However, the IMD has clarified that a heatwave is not yet on the horizon.

The yellow alerts previously issued for thunder and lightning across several parts of Uttar Pradesh have now been withdrawn. From May 9 onward, no major shifts in weather or temperature are anticipated, IMD said.

“For the next week, only moderate temperatures are expected across the state, with the spells of rain restricted mostly to the southern part of UP,” Danish added. The IMD has listed around 30 districts in southern Uttar Pradesh that may receive showers on May 10.

Statewide weather data reveals Varanasi and Basti reported the highest maximum temperature at 40°C, closely followed by Sultanpur at 39.8°C. Basti also topped the list for the highest minimum temperature at 27°C, with Jhansi and Hamirpur not far behind at 26.7°C and 26.2°C respectively.