U.P. Budget 2023-24: Varanasi’s metro rail, power loom weavers among major gainers

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 22, 2023 10:46 PM IST

The U.P. government has also allocated ₹50 crore for Maa Vindhyavasini State University that is to come up in Vindhyachal area in neighbouring Mirzapur district

The state government has taken care of Varanasi region in its budget for 2023-24. State finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced 100 crore for the proposed metro rail projects of different cities, including Varanasi.

Varanasi is famous for its ancient and iconic ghats. (HT file photo)
With an aim to give an impetus to dairy industry of the region, the state government has also allocated 60 crore for Meerut and Varanasi dairy projects. Khanna listed the development works being undertaken in cities of religious importance including Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Vindhyanchal and Varanasi besides setting up of a Vedic Vigyan Kendra at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi imparting knowledge regarding Vedic mathematics, science and judicial system.

An allocation of 40 crore has also been announced for further developing the Buddhist Tourism Circuit of which Sarnath region of Varanasi is an important part. Besides, the state government kept power loom artisans and weavers in focus in its budgetary provisions this time which would greatly benefit thousands of artisans involved in this trade in Varanasi region.

To provide power at a subsidised rate to them, a provision of 345 crore has been made. Besides, 20 crore under Chief Minister Power loom Industry Development Scheme and 10 crore under Chief Minister Weaver Solar Energy Scheme have been announced. A separate allocation of 18 crore has also been made under Jhalkari Bai Kori Handicraft and Power loom Development Scheme that too would benefit these workers and artisans.

The government has also allocated 50 crore for Maa Vindhyavasini State University that is to come up in Vindhyachal area in neighbouring Mirzapur district. The finance minister announced that work on developing six new airports, including the ones at Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra, were well under way. With this, Uttar Pradesh will soon have five international airports besides 16 domestic airports.

