UP chief electoral officer examines audit reports, poll expense documents of 16 parties

Following the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s earlier show-causes notices to 127 political parties registered in Uttar Pradesh for not submitting their annual audit reports and election expenditure statements, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Monday held a hearing in his office. The hearing of the remaining political parties will be held on October 8 and 9. (For Representation)

Despite participating in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections held in the state since 2019, these parties have not submitted their annual audit reports and election expenditure statements for the past three financial years even after the prescribed deadline.

The representatives of the parties were directed to appear in the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO)’s office for the hearing with their election expenditure statements, affidavits, annual audit reports and other necessary documents.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh CEO Navdeep Rinwa examined important documents submitted by each party, such as contribution reports, annual audit reports, and election expenditure statements and also verified the mobile numbers, registration numbers, current addresses and email addresses of all parties.

During the hearing, representatives of 16 political parties appeared before the CEO to present their case and submitted their respective party’s annual audit reports and election expenditure statements for 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The chief electoral officer said, “All political parties participating in elections must submit their contribution report by September 30 and an audit report of its income and expenditure by October 31 each year. Similarly, all parties are required to submit details of their income and expenditure within 90 days after the Lok Sabha elections and within 75 days after the assembly elections.”

Each party must also report contributions of more than ₹20,000 received as donations. Similarly, every candidate contesting the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections must submit details of their income and expenditure within 30 days after the elections, he said. The hearing of the remaining political parties will be held on October 8 and 9.