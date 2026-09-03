UP CM distributes relief material to 1,000 flood-hit families in Farrukhabad

The chief minister said he had inspected all three flood-affected tehsils of the district Sadar, Kaimganj and Amritpur and would review relief and rescue operations with elected representatives.

Addressing flood victims, Adityanath said, "I have come here to assure you that you are not alone in this hour of disaster. The double-engine NDA government stands with you and will ensure that every possible help reaches you according to your needs."

He also distributed allotment certificates for land to families rendered homeless by the floods and financial assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund.

Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday distributed relief material to 1,000 flood-affected families in Farrukhabad and said his government would extend all possible assistance to people affected by the deluge in 102 villages.

"Our government is fully sensitive towards the people of all 102 villages affected by this flood," he said, adding that elected representatives had been working continuously for the past 15 days to expedite relief operations.

He said round-the-clock control rooms, flood posts and relief camps had been established, while arrangements had been made for food and accommodation for families whose houses had been inundated.

The relief kit being distributed to affected families weighs around 50 kg and contains nearly 50 items, including 10 kg each of rice, flour and potatoes, two kg of arhar dal, besides gram, puffed rice, oil, spices, a bucket, raincoat and dignity kits, he said.

"Over the last 15 days, our local legislators, with the help of the district administration, have ensured that these relief materials reach the affected families," Adityanath said.

He said teachers were conducting classes for children in relief camps and villages, while health camps had also been organised.

On the long-term solution to flooding, Adityanath said the government would examine a proposal to dredge and channelise the Ganga in the affected area.

"The only permanent solution is to dredge and channelise the Ganga and use the silt removed from the river to strengthen embankments," he said. "This will help channelise the river, protect nearby villages from floods, save crops and provide relief to the people."

Adityanath said health facilities had been put on alert during the flood season, with anti-venom medicines made available at hospitals to deal with cases of snake and scorpion bites.

On government recruitments, the chief minister said his government had ensured transparent recruitment and warned that those playing with the future of youths would face stringent action.

"Those who play with the future of the youth will be sent to jail and their properties will also be confiscated," he said.

He also said no one would be allowed to "commit dacoity with the money of the poor".

Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government over outsourcing, Adityanath alleged that outsourcing agencies were linked to a "Saifai syndicate" and indulged in corruption and loot.

"Whatever outsourcing agencies existed were part of the Saifai syndicate. They used to indulge in loot and had experience in committing dacoity, which they used here," he alleged.

Mentioning about the newly launched Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Services Corporation , he said it would bring transparency to the system and ensure that payments were made directly into the bank accounts of outsourced employees.

"Now, with the outsourcing corporation, the money will go directly into the bank accounts of the outsourced employees," Adityanath said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.