U.P. CM Yogi, dy CMs take part in silent march highlighting partition pain
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak besides Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh participated in a silent march from the Lok Bhawan to the GPO in Lucknow on Sunday.
The silent march was taken out to highlight the horrors of partition. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named the occasion ‘Vibhajan vibhishika smriti diwas (horrors of partition remembrance day).’
Those whose family members had suffered due to the partition also participated in the silent march after which the CM tweeted, “The partition of India, caused by destructive, religious mentality led to lakhs of innocent people losing their lives and scores of others suffering inhuman, unimaginable pain. On this day, we pay our tributes to those who laid down their lives and convey our heartfelt feelings to their family members.”
Yogi also inaugurated a pictorial exhibition at the GPO depicting the history of partition and its devastating impact on people. Later, the CM paid floral tribute at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Family members of partition victims also shared their pain with the CM and showed him things that their ancestors had brought from their homes in Pakistan.
Some had items related to the memory of their mothers while others had utensils made in 1926. The CM along with other leaders also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue. A heartrending exhibition of pictures detailing the horrors and tragedy of partition was also held by the department of information and culture at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur.
There were moving pictures of people sitting in train bogies, helpless mothers with children, long queues for bread and water in relief camps and refugees walking to unknown destinations. A similar exhibition was organised in Lucknow. Inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanath, this exhibition had pictures, texts and belongings of those who fled their homes during partition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared August 14 as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” last year.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
-
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics