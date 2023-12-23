UP court convicts 2 more in Shramjeevi Express blast case

LUCKNOW A local court in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday convicted two accused in a case related to the Shramjeevi Express blast, which left 12 people dead and 18 others injured on July 28, 2005. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 2, the district government counsel (criminal) Satish Kumar Pandey said. (Pic for representation)

The two accused were identified as Hilal alias Hilaluddin, a resident of Bangladesh, who was accused of planting a bomb on the train, and Nafikul Biswas, a resident of West Bengal, who was accused of helping in executing the attack.

The conviction was pronounced by additional district judge (I) Rajesh Rai. The details of the order will be made public next month, people familiar with the matter said.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 2, the district government counsel (criminal) Satish Kumar Pandey said. With Friday’s conviction, four accused have been convicted so far. In 2016, two accused — Mohd Alamgir aka “Ronny” and Ubaid-ur-Rehman — were sentenced to death.

Ronny was convicted under IPC sections pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and conspiracy, various sections of the Explosive Material Possession Act and the Railway Act.

More than 18 were injured in the blast when the train was near the Hariharpur crossing on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section on July 28, 2005.