UP Darshan Park a big draw for Lucknowites

LUCKNOW:The UP Darshan Park in Gomti Nagar, which was inaugurated on March 11, is gradually becoming popular among Lucknowites. The replica of a monument at the park. (HT)

“On an average, about 500 people visit the park on normal days and on weekends, an average of 1000 people frequent the place,” said Bhupen Pratap Singh, a staff at the park.

“The park has been constructed in a very impressive manner and it exudes positive vibes. The monuments built here transport me to the actual location. The lighting is remarkable, especially during the evening ,” said a visitor Shubh Agarwal. Another visitor, Apoorv Bhargava said, “I visited the place with my cousins. It is a good initiative by the government, but I think that the entry fee is a bit high. Other than this, I enjoyed the park, the architecture and especially the greenery.”

16 monuments from

recycled material

The park has 16 monuments made from scrap or using waste material , catching the visitors’ attention. Replicas of monuments like the Bada Imambada, Jhansi Fort, Vidhan Bhawan Sabha, Dudhwa National Park, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ram Temple, Vindhya Vasini Temple, Fatehpur Sikri, Gorakhnath Temple, Banke Bihari Temple, Kumbh Mela, Devi Patan Temple, Mahaparinirvan Temple, and Taj Mahal are all there.

“The whole project cost ₹1013.56 lakh. A total of 350 tonnes of waste material was used to construct the monuments. Material used included iron scrap, four-wheeler scrap, rolling shutters, rusted almirahs, tyre rims, bicycle frames and household iron waste, among others. The park contains 3D and 2D sculptures and monuments that are made from waste material,” said Bhupen Pratap Singh, project coordinator of the park.

Along with monuments, the park also has stalls of One District, One Product (ODOP) products, including brass work, pottery, chikankari, wood carving, glass work, and inlay.

BOX

Facilities in the park

A total of three cafeterias are built in the park. The charges for entry into Darshan Park are set are ₹100, for boating ₹100 (for two people) and ₹200 for (four people); a bullock cart ride for ₹50; a meltdown at ₹50; and bouncy at ₹100. The zipline is yet to be made in the park.

Pictures filed by Deepak Gupta