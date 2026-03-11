Lucknow, Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday directed officers across the state to strengthen "preventive policing" and ensure timely disposal of investigations while reviewing crime control measures at a high-level meeting. UP DGP asks officers to control disputes, crimes at early state, focus on 'preventive policing'

According to an official statement, the review meeting was held at the police headquarters here through video conferencing with all zonal additional directors general of police, police commissioners, range inspectors general and deputy inspectors general and district police chiefs.

The DGP emphasised that "effective policing" before the registration of an FIR was crucial to prevent disputes and crimes at an early stage.

"Preventive policing before FIR registration is extremely necessary so that disputes and criminal incidents can be controlled at the initial stage itself," he said.

He also directed that the quality and timely disposal of public complaints should be treated as an important criterion while posting police personnel at police stations and outposts.

The statement said regular monitoring and reviews had led to a significant and unprecedented decline in public grievances across the state.

Districts such as Sambhal, Firozabad and Etawah recorded nearly 70 per cent reduction in complaints, while more than 40 per cent decline was reported in 15 other districts including Badaun, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Unnao and Pilibhit.

Describing the trend as an example of good governance, the DGP asked officials to submit detailed reports on effective measures adopted in Sambhal, Firozabad and Etawah so that they could be replicated in other districts.

The meeting also reviewed the quality and timely completion of investigations. The DGP instructed officers to ensure filing of chargesheets within the prescribed timelines under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 60 days for general cases and 90 days for serious offences while maintaining the quality of investigation.

The statement said officers were also asked to strengthen monitoring through regular supervision and review of investigations.

Reviewing the Zero Fatality District campaign aimed at reducing road accident deaths, the DGP said the initiative led to a decline in accidents in many parts of the state. Under the campaign, a target of reducing road accidents by 40 per cent has been set.

Among the units reviewed, Shravasti recorded an around 83 per cent drop in accidents, while the rural zone of Ghaziabad commissionerate and Jalaun district reported declines of 53 per cent and 48 per cent respectively.

Krishna also stressed effective use of the "Yaksh" mobile application, saying proper data entry and monitoring through the platform would help create a strong blueprint for crime-free society and strengthen beat policing.

Police added that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been carrying out action against illegal narcotics trade across the state. The DGP directed officials to ensure confiscation of properties acquired through drug trafficking under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

He also asked senior officers to personally monitor cases related to e-summons and e-evidence and emphasised greater use of scientific and digital evidence to improve the professionalism of police investigations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.