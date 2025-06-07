U.P. DGP calls for tech-driven, proactive policing

Newly-appointed director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Krishna on Friday held a meeting with senior officers through video conferencing to discuss key priorities for maintaining law and order and controlling crime across the state. Director general of police, U.P, Rajeev Krishna. (HT File)

The DGP emphasised the need for a proactive approach to crime control, with a focus on small and petty offences, and on leveraging technology to identify and target habitual offenders. He also stressed the importance of creating a safe environment for women, ensuring swift justice in cases of crimes against them, and using digital tools to aid both prevention and investigation.

He underlined the need for effective and prompt grievance redressal mechanisms, and highlighted the growing threat of cybercrime, calling for specialised training and infrastructure to strengthen prevention and investigation and to enhance public trust.

The DGP pointed to the potential of technology and artificial intelligence in improving policing efficiency and fostering innovation in crime prevention and investigation.

He further called for continuous training and capacity building to ensure that police personnel are fully equipped to meet emerging challenges.