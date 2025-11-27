UP digitises a record 1.14 crore enumeration forms in 24 hours

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh digitised a record 1.14 crore enumeration forms on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total digitised forms to 6.40 crore, which represents 41.44% of the total. This exercise is part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. UP chief electoral officer, Navdeep Rinwa, said the distribution, collection and digitisation of forms for over 15.44 crore voters in the state is being carried out by BLOs at over 1.62 lakh polling booths. (Pic for representation)

Due to increased public awareness, voter enthusiasm and the hard work of BLOs, over 1.14 crore forms were digitised in the last 24 hours, with an average of 70 forms digitised per BLO. Shamli, Gonda, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Amroha, Sant Kabir Nagar, Auraiya and Mirzapur districts rapidly completed the digitisation of over 80 counting forms per BLO, averaging over 80.

The CEO said in Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Pilibhit, Saharanpur, and Moradabad, over 50% of the enumeration forms have been digitised. Eligible voters will be included in the voter list; the names of deceased, shifted, duplicate and untraced voters will be removed from the list. Following the SIR, a clean and transparent voter list will be prepared in the state. He appealed to all voters to fill out their entries correctly in the forms and provide them to the BLOs as soon as possible.

He also directed all district election officers to ensure that all personnel involved in the SIR work, in coordination with BLOs, ensure that as many counting forms are digitised as possible daily, in accordance with their work plan. Additional personnel, along with technically skilled personnel, should be deployed to assist the BLOs at booths with slow progress. There should be extensive publicity to assist voters fill the enumeration forms as quickly as possible and provide them to the BLOs.