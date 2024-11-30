U.P. energy minister announces one-time settlement scheme

Energy minister, AK Sharma, unveiled the “one-time settlement (OTS) scheme 2024-25” on Friday, aimed at offering significant relief to electricity consumers. The scheme, which will be implemented in three phases, will run from December 15, 2024, to January 31, 2025, covering a span of 47 days. The scheme, which will be implemented in three phases, will run from December 15, 2024, to January 31, 2025, covering a span of 47 days (Sourced)

The decision to introduce the OTS was made in a meeting chaired by Ashish Kumar Goyal, chairman of UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL).

To avail benefits, consumers must register and pay 30% of their outstanding electricity dues as of September 30, 2024, at the time of registration. The scheme offers a complete waiver on outstanding surcharges for bills up to that date. Consumers can choose to pay the dues in full or opt for installment plans.

Consumers who settle their outstanding bills in full during phase 1 (December 15-31, 2024) will receive the highest surcharge waiver. Special provisions have been made for domestic consumers with up to 1 kW load, offering them a 100% surcharge waiver if they clear their dues during this period.

Farmers using private tube wells will continue to benefit from surcharge waivers on dues until March 31, 2023, with registration open since March 7, 2024.

The scheme is open to various consumer categories, including domestic (LMV-1), commercial (LMV-2), private institutions (LMV-4B), industrial (LMV-6), and permanently disconnected consumers. Registration can be done through local UPPCL offices, Jan Seva Kendras, or the official UPPCL website (www.uppcl.org).