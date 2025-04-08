UP eyes 10,000 MW solar power with floating plants

In a major push towards renewable energy expansion, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out comprehensive guidelines for allotment of reservoirs/dams for setting up floating solar power plants in the state. Issued under the Solar Energy Policy-2022, the guidelines will be implemented by the irrigation and water resources department. Online applications from developers opened on Tuesday, with the last date being April 30. (Pic for representation only)

“In the first phase, we have invited online applications through a dedicated portal for the allotment of six of the 35 identified water bodies across the state. These six floating solar plants will produce 440 MW of green power,” Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) project officer Narendra Singh said.

The six reservoirs that the government will allot to developers in the first phase include Barusagar, Dukma, and Pathrai dams in Jhansi, Gunta dam in Chitrakoot, and Upper Khajuri dam in Mirzapur.

The March 14 (2024) notification identifies 35 potential sites for floating solar projects, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Each dam or reservoir will have an available capacity of 100-100 MW, while smaller reservoirs (below 200 MW) will have their full capacity open for allocation.

“We expect availability around 7,000 to 10,000 megawatt (MW) solar power once floating solar plants are set up at all the 35 sites identified,” another senior UPNEDA official said.

To encourage public sector participation, the guidelines prioritise PSUs and joint ventures between the Union and state government entities. Private developers can also apply via the designated portal, though PSUs will receive preference in case of a tie in merit scores.

“Financially, developers must demonstrate a minimum net worth of ₹1 crore per MW and submit a bank guarantee of ₹1 lakh per MW (valid for six months). Required documentation includes a pre-feasibility report, audit and financial records, a project implementation timeline, and at least three years of technical data,” the official said quoting guidelines.

The guidelines also lay down strict deadlines for project execution. Letters of intent to developers will be issued within 10 days, and conditional contract approval will be given within six months. Commissioning of projects up to 1000 MW will have to be done within 24 months and those above 1000 MW within 30 months.

“Besides, developers must deposit 5% of the project cost as a performance bank guarantee. Delays beyond the stipulated timeline may attract penalties, though an extension of up to two months is permitted. The state will provide technical assistance for site selection, and a state-level committee will serve as the final decision-making authority,” according to the guidelines.