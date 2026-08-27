Gujarat pitches investment opportunities to Canadian entrepreneurs ahead of Vibrant Summit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held round-table meetings with entrepreneurs and business representatives in Toronto on the second day of the Gujarat delegation's Canada visit, seeking to strengthen investment, innovation and business partnerships ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel greets during a meeting with entrepreneurs, startup founders, and members of TiE Toronto, in Toronto on Monday. (@Bhupendrapbjp X)

CM holds talks with TiE Toronto members Patel met around 30 representatives of TiE Toronto, including startup founders, entrepreneurs and investors. Discussions focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy and Gujarat's role as a major growth engine.

The chief minister highlighted opportunities for collaboration between Canadian and Gujarat-based enterprises in technology, public policy, financial services and fintech. He also outlined Gujarat's startup ecosystem, investor-friendly policies and infrastructure.

TiE Toronto members were invited to explore opportunities for investment, innovation and scaling their businesses in Gujarat as the state prepares for the 2027 summit.

Focus on B2B ties and partnerships In a separate round-table meeting, Patel interacted with representatives of the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce and appreciated their interest in participating in Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027.

He expressed confidence that discussions with Canadian business groups would open new avenues for business-to-business engagements, investment and partnerships, while strengthening economic links between Gujarat and Canada.

TiE Toronto connects entrepreneurs, investors, experts and industry leaders across sectors including technology, healthcare, biotechnology, media, telecom and financial services.

The delegation's visit forms part of a US-Canada outreach programme linked to preparations for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Senior officials accompanying Patel included Chief Secretary M K Das, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance T Natarajan and Additional Chief Secretary of Industries Mamta Verma.

The state government hopes the outreach will encourage global entrepreneurs and investors to explore Gujarat as a destination for expansion and partnerships in emerging and established sectors.