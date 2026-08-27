How much of your emergency fund should sit in an FD? A look at tenure, liquidity and FD rates

Consider dividing the corpus into different layers:

An emergency fund should generally cover three to six months of essential expenses. People with variable income may prefer maintaining a larger reserve.

The right allocation depends on your monthly expenses, income stability, financial commitments, and risk tolerance. Tenure, premature withdrawal rules, and interest rates should also influence your decision.

A practical approach is to divide your emergency savings based on how quickly you may need the money. Keep immediate expenses accessible and consider FDs for the remaining amount.

An FD can help your emergency fund earn predictable returns while keeping a portion of your savings accessible. However, your entire emergency corpus should not necessarily sit in one deposit.

For example, assume your essential monthly expenses are Rs. 50,000. A six-month emergency fund would be Rs. 3 lakh.

You could retain some money in an accessible account. The remaining amount could be distributed across suitable FDs.

This approach can reduce the need to prematurely withdraw your entire deposit during an emergency.

Why should liquidity come before returns? An emergency fund exists to provide financial support when unexpected expenses arise. Accessibility should therefore remain a key consideration.

Medical expenses, temporary income loss, urgent repairs, or family commitments may require immediate funds. Waiting for an FD maturity date may not always be practical.

Keeping a portion outside an FD provides immediate access. The remaining corpus can potentially earn interest through fixed deposits.

A useful emergency fund strategy considers three factors:

Liquidity: How quickly you can access your money.

Safety: How reliably your principal can be preserved.

Returns: How much interest your savings can generate. Returns should not override accessibility when the money is specifically earmarked for emergencies.

How does FD tenure affect emergency savings? FD tenure determines how long your money remains invested. Longer tenures may suit money that you are unlikely to need soon.

However, emergency savings require flexibility. Therefore, spreading money across different tenures can be useful.

Bajaj Finance offers tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months for its fixed deposit. This provides flexibility when structuring an emergency corpus.

Instead of putting the entire amount into one deposit, you could divide it into multiple FDs.

For instance, Rs. 3 lakh could be divided into three deposits of Rs. 1 lakh each. Different maturity dates can provide periodic access to funds.

This approach is commonly known as FD laddering. It can help balance liquidity with predictable returns.

Can an FD provide predictable emergency fund returns? A fixed deposit offers returns that are not linked to daily market movements. This predictability can make it suitable for the portion of an emergency corpus that does not require immediate access.

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers assured returns with flexible tenure options. It also carries CRISIL AAA/STABLE and ICRA AAA(Stable) ratings.

For customers below the age of 60, the applicable cumulative annualised rates currently range from 6.60% to 6.95%. The rates depend on the selected tenure.

Senior citizens can receive rates ranging from 6.95% to 7.30% for eligible tenures. The applicable rate depends on the chosen tenure and payout option.

Rates can change over time, so investors should check the applicable rate before booking an FD.

What happens if you need the money before maturity? Emergency situations can require access to funds before an FD matures. Understanding premature withdrawal conditions is therefore essential.

Bajaj Finance permits premature withdrawal subject to applicable conditions.

For withdrawals between three and six months, no interest is paid. From six months until maturity, withdrawal is permitted with interest calculated at 2% lower than the original rate.

Withdrawal within the first three months is generally not allowed. Exceptions may apply for circumstances such as death, medical emergencies, natural calamities, or critical illness.

These conditions make it important to keep some emergency savings outside an FD.

You should review the applicable terms before investing money intended for unexpected expenses.

Should you split your emergency fund across multiple FDs? Splitting an emergency corpus can improve flexibility. You may need only part of your savings during an unexpected event.

Suppose you have Rs. 4 lakh available for emergencies. You could create four separate deposits of Rs. 1 lakh each.

If you require Rs. 80,000, you may not need to close every deposit. This allows the remaining deposits to continue earning interest.

Bajaj Finance also provides auto-renewal and nomination options. These features can simplify FD management for eligible investors.

However, the deposit structure should match your expected liquidity requirements.

How can an FD calculator help? An FD calculator can help estimate the maturity amount before you invest. You can enter the principal, tenure, and applicable interest rate.

This allows you to compare different deposit amounts and tenures. It can also help you determine how much should remain immediately accessible.

For example, you could calculate the potential maturity value of Rs. 1 lakh across different tenures. This provides a clearer view of potential returns.

However, an FD calculator should support your decision rather than determine your emergency fund size.

Your expected expenses and liquidity requirements should remain the starting point.

What should you check before choosing an FD? Before investing emergency savings, review the following factors:

Tenure: Choose a period that suits your expected liquidity needs. Premature withdrawal: Understand how early withdrawal affects interest. Interest payout: Check cumulative and non-cumulative options. Credit ratings: Review the institution's available credit ratings. Minimum deposit: Check the amount required to open the FD. Renewal: Understand the applicable auto-renewal conditions. Nomination: Consider adding a nominee for easier claim processing. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can be booked online or through a Bajaj Finance branch. Online investment requires KYC and applicable bank details.

Eligible investors can start with a minimum deposit of Rs. 15,000. Resident Indians, individuals, and senior citizens can book the deposit subject to applicable criteria.

How should you balance liquidity and returns? A layered approach can make your emergency fund more practical.

Keep the amount required for immediate expenses readily accessible. Place another portion into shorter-tenure FDs.

The remaining amount can be distributed across suitable longer-tenure deposits. This structure can help balance access and predictable returns.

Avoid selecting a deposit only because of its advertised interest rate. Emergency savings should prioritise financial readiness over marginal returns.

Bajaj Finance provides flexible tenure options that can support different emergency fund structures. Investors should select the arrangement that matches their personal liquidity requirements.

In summary An emergency fund should provide financial protection without unnecessarily sacrificing returns. An FD can support this goal when used as part of a balanced strategy.

Avoid locking the entire corpus into one long-tenure deposit. Instead, retain immediate-access savings and consider staggered FDs for the balance.

Review premature withdrawal conditions, tenure, payout options, and applicable FD rates before investing. The right structure can help your emergency savings remain accessible while generating predictable returns.

Bajaj Finance offers flexible tenures and assured returns through its Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. Investors should review the applicable terms and FD rates before making an investment decision.

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