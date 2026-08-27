‘Bit of confusion’: AB de Villiers admits Tendulkar has a better Test record than Kohli, but stats aren’t everything
AB de Villiers clarifies his Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar remark, saying statistics favour the Master Blaster, but impact and influence tell a different story.
Reacting to the public backlash, AB de Villiers said his remark that Virat Kohli is a better overseas Test batter than Sachin Tendulkar was blown out of proportion. The former South Africa captain implied that he was simply stating his opinion, which has nothing to do with who has the better Test record. In terms of impact, de Villiers still feels Kohli outdoes Tendulkar, and while the Master Blaster is way ahead statistically, that’s only half the picture.
"There was a bit of confusion with my Virat and Sachin comment. Remember, it's my opinion. I'm not axing anyone. I'm telling you the way that I see it. Sachin was the first to take things forward for India, showing all the youngsters what it takes to perform consistently everywhere around the world. I said that Virat sort of showed that there is a different dynamic to Indian batting by being good on the short ball. He found a way to counter that," de Villiers said in his most recent video on his YouTube channel.
De Villiers’ previous comment that ‘Sachin Tendulkar started the trend for India way back. Yet, he wasn’t as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better, divided public opinion. Fan wars erupted once again on social media, while former India pacer Dodda Ganesh asked de Villiers to ‘pass on the weed’. With almost 16,000 Test runs and 51 Test centuries, Tendulkar, record-wise, is miles ahead of Kohli, who retired last year with 9,230 runs.
Statistics don't paint the whole picture, says ABD
Purely in terms of the willingness to succeed, without comparing him with Tendulkar, de Villiers reiterated his admiration for Kohli, especially for how he bounced back after that terrible tour of England in 2014.
"We can always look at stats and say Virat's stats were not as good abroad, especially because of England, where he really struggled. But I still feel he looked confident and played the all-round, well-balanced cricket that's needed to succeed abroad and inspired a lot of youngsters around him. He took what he learnt from Sachin and took it forward. His record is not as good as Sachin's away from home, but we don't always look at stats, especially not me. And that's what I meant by showing the new generation of cricketers how the way forward should look. Staying fit, leading by example, having the all-round game," de Villiers mentioned.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More