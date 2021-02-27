Uttar Pradesh government says ₹42,700 crore loan given to about 13 lakh MSMEs in FY21
As many as 13 lakh MSME units in Uttar Pradesh have been given loans worth ₹42,700 crore in the financial year 2020-21, the state government said on Saturday.
This is also for the first time in the history of the state that such a large amount of loan has been given to the MSME sector in a year. This has also generated 65 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in the private sector, an official release issued here said on Saturday. About 14 per cent of the country's micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) are operational in Uttar Pradesh, the release noted.
Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME, recently reviewed the steering sub-committee of the State Level Banker's Committee (SLBC) and gave instructions for early disposal of pending applications for acceptance and distribution at the bank-level under various government schemes including Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), ODOP, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana (MYSY), the release said.
Instructions have also been given to take necessary action for the disposal of cases related to banks on the MSME Sathi app. About 41.16 per cent of bank accounts have been covered under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) against the total Jan Dhan accounts in UP. "The state government's one Gram Panchayat, one Bank Correspondent' programme has started under which the process of appointment of 58,000 Bank Correspondent (BC) Sakhi is underway,” Brajesh Kumar Singh, convener of SLBC said.
In the review meeting, Amil Agarwal, under-secretary in the Union Ministry of Finance, also suggested the banks and the NABARD to take necessary steps to reach out to potential projects and entrepreneurs for the use of agricultural infrastructure funds.
“NBFCs should also be included in the SLBC meetings from time to time so that they can share their suggestions and progress,” Agarwal said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP government says ₹42,700 crore loan given to about 13 lakh MSMEs in FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Statement of Indian, Hindu culture': Min Pradhan reviews projects in Varanasi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want alliance with BJP in 2022 UP polls, says RPI chief Athawale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four days after woman found burnt, four accused arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tent city to come up on sandy Ganga bank in Varanasi on the lines of Konark
- Instructions have been given to the tourism department officials to prepare the detailed project report for the tent city in Varanasi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man tries to deposit fake notes into his bank account, detained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops in UP’s Deoria told not to use ‘indecent’ songs as caller tunes
- Circle police officers and police station in-charges have been asked to strictly comply with the instructions and counsel their subordinates to ensure no undignified caller tunes were used.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMU student goes missing, cops trace location to Delhi
- Aligarh superintendent of police (SP) said the missing student was moved by road to Delhi from Aligarh and a team has been sent to the national capital to trace him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day: UP govt to launch Covid vaccination campaign for women above 60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No ‘ghar wapsi’ for farmers till farm laws are repealed: Jayant Chaudhary
- Chaudhary claimed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2011, he had written a letter to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, demanding a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh a priority state for Australian investment: Envoy
- UP chief secretary RK Tiwari also pointed out to the Australian envoy that UP has already established six nodes under the Defence Corridor for encouraging setting up of defence manufacturing industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to reduce tax on petrol, diesel: UP govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-yr-old held for attack on UP cousins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP power corporation seeks change in tariff slabs to get more revenue
- UP State Electricity Consumer Council has opposed the corporation's proposal, arguing that the demand for change in slabs was an attempt to hike tariff through the backdoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 killed in Yamuna Expressway crash after car hits tanker which overturned
- The accident took place at 68 Milestone within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district, said a police officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox