News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. governor unhappy with students protesting on 'petty issues'

U.P. governor unhappy with students protesting on ‘petty issues’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 06, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Anandiben Patel encouraged students to showcase their leadership by actively combating social issues such as dowry and child marriage.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel expressed her displeasure on Wednesday regarding student leaders staging a protest demonstration on the Lucknow University (LU) campus. Dismissing the students’ protest, the governor questioned the need for a dharna on minor issues when the university is performing well.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel. (PTI File Photo)

“I was informed that the protesting students aspire to become politicians. Have you ever heard of prime minister Narendra Modi or any other prominent leaders staging a protest? Instead, our students should protest against practices like dowry or child marriage,” stated Patel.

Patel encouraged students to showcase their leadership by actively combating social issues such as dowry and child marriage. She emphasised the importance of positive thinking and urged student leaders to engage in dialogue with university officials to find workable solutions.

Patel advised against disrupting the smooth functioning of campuses and appealed to student leaders to contribute positively by assisting underprivileged students and connecting with the community.

However, student leaders, who have been staging a sit-in for several days to demand the restoration of student union elections on campuses, disagreed with the governor’s perspective.

They argued that their fight for the reinstatement of LUSU polls, considered a democratic right of students, was not a minor issue. Various student organisations, including National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), expressed dissatisfaction with Patel’s remarks, stating that those unfamiliar with student politics could not comprehend its dignity and the struggles faced by student leaders.

“As student leaders, we believe that those who have never done student politics cannot understand its dignity and the struggle of student leaders,” said student leaders.

The student leaders have also highlighted that several ministers in the current Uttar Pradesh government had participated in LU’s student union polls.

