U.P. govt clears 12 industrial projects in Ayodhya

The state government has given clearance to 12 industrial projects in Ayodhya that will bring investment of ₹120 crore. Allotment of land to these industrial units is in the final stage. It was in the third ground-breaking ceremony in the state capital on June 3 that owners of these industrial units had expressed their desire to set up their units in Ayodhya.

Setting of industrial units in Ayodhya is also on the priority list of the state government along with other development projects. Nitish Kumar, the district magistrate of Ayodhya, has assured to address all problems of entrepreneurs willing to set up their units in Ayodhya.

As per the Ayodhya administration, 12 industrial units will bring investment of ₹120 crore. of them, five units will invest more than ₹10 crore while three will invest less than ₹3 crore. In the U.P. Budget 2022-23, the Yogi government has proposed ₹35 crore for construction of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) centre in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya is one such religious tourism destination in the state where devotees from across the country, especially from south India, come. However, the state government also wants to bring industries to Ayodhya for generation of employment at the local level.

The Ayodhya belt comprising Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti and Gonda is among the most backward regions in the state with minimal presence of industries.

Entire region, including Ayodhya, remains most backward till date. The Indian Industries Association (IIA) has suggested a small industrial park in the region. Its location must be such that it is easily accessible from the state capital and also covers the entire region. This facility must be dedicated to the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.