U.P. govt clears 12 industrial projects in Ayodhya
The state government has given clearance to 12 industrial projects in Ayodhya that will bring investment of ₹120 crore. Allotment of land to these industrial units is in the final stage. It was in the third ground-breaking ceremony in the state capital on June 3 that owners of these industrial units had expressed their desire to set up their units in Ayodhya.
Setting of industrial units in Ayodhya is also on the priority list of the state government along with other development projects. Nitish Kumar, the district magistrate of Ayodhya, has assured to address all problems of entrepreneurs willing to set up their units in Ayodhya.
As per the Ayodhya administration, 12 industrial units will bring investment of ₹120 crore. of them, five units will invest more than ₹10 crore while three will invest less than ₹3 crore. In the U.P. Budget 2022-23, the Yogi government has proposed ₹35 crore for construction of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) centre in Ayodhya.
Ayodhya is one such religious tourism destination in the state where devotees from across the country, especially from south India, come. However, the state government also wants to bring industries to Ayodhya for generation of employment at the local level.
The Ayodhya belt comprising Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti and Gonda is among the most backward regions in the state with minimal presence of industries.
Entire region, including Ayodhya, remains most backward till date. The Indian Industries Association (IIA) has suggested a small industrial park in the region. Its location must be such that it is easily accessible from the state capital and also covers the entire region. This facility must be dedicated to the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.
Hospitalisation on the rise as Covid cases increase in Pune
With Covid-19 cases on the rise, while most patients are in isolation at home, government hospitals are now preparing to accommodate more patients. Between June 4 and June 23, cases of hospitalisation in Pune increased from 16 to 95. According to district health department officials, there are 2,741 active cases in Pune district at present. Out of these, 2,646 patients are in isolation at home while 95 have been hospitalised till June 23.
Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 employees demand fulfilment of long-pending demands
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the civic body's Zone-A office on Friday to demand the fulfilment of their long-pending demands including regularisation of contractual employees and timely payment of salaries. The employees stated that they have been struggling for the fulfilment of their genuine demands for a long time but the authorities are not paying heed to the issue.
In a first, sessions court decides case via plea bargaining in Uttar Pradesh
The Pratapgarh district and sessions judge on Friday ordered to release a person on six months' probation in the first-ever case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in Uttar Pradesh. “This is the first case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in the state,” said Yogesh Sharma, district government counsel, Pratapgarh. District and sessions judge, Pratapgarh, Sanjay Shanker Pandey ordered to release Anand Vardhan Pandey on six months' probation.
25 fresh Covid cases crop up in Ludhiana
As many as 25 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Friday. The district currently has 134 active cases, of which 130 are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,2032 Covid infections and a total of 2,288 patients have succumbed to the virus.
Ludhiana DC takes stock of flood preparations ahead of monsoons
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other officials on Thursday evening reviewed ongoing flood preparation works ahead of the monsoons. The DC visited areas along the Sidhwan Canal including Dakha Rajwaha in Saroh village, Kailpur Waraich and Bhattian and reviewed cleanliness works being carried out by the irrigation department. She also visited areas along the Buddha Nullah and Khairabait Complex where flood protection works are going on in full swing.
