Sun, Dec 07, 2025
UP govt focus on overall growth of Bundelkhand region: Dy CM Maurya

ByHT Correspondent, Jhansi
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 08:07 pm IST

Bundelkhand region will be developed on the lines of the National Capital Region with lots of developmental projects for the poor, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the Yogi government’s focus was on overall development of Bundelkhand region on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR) with lots of developmental projects for the poor.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at an event in Jhansi on December 7. (Sourced)
“The region will be developed as an industrial hub with immense job opportunities with the efforts of the double engine government,” he said at a press conference here. During his visit to Jhansi, Maurya also participated in a review meeting regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He said that the government has targeted to attach three crore women in the state with various self-help groups and also to make one crore women as “Lakhpati Didis” out of them. Praising the ongoing SIR work in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya said: “Once it is completed, the era of ‘booth loot’ will stop. SIR will help in attaining the goal of Viksit UP and Viksit Bharat by 2047 more effectively.”

In reply to a question on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s alleged branding of the SIR as a tool of the BJP to influence voters, the deputy CM said: “Akhilesh Yadav has lost his mental balance after losing the Bihar elections. He has a wrong notion that his party’s performance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in UP will help him in coming to power again in future.”

“He (Akhilesh) has lost his sleep after the overwhelming victory of BJP and its allies in Bihar. He has understood that by 2047, Samajwadi Party will not be able to sit in the opposition even, leave alone coming to power,” he said.

