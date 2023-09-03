U.P govt issues directives for expediting digital crop survey in state

The state government has issued directives for expediting the digital crop survey in the state, asking officials to complete the crop survey in all villages under the supervision of the district magistrate (DM) within the specified time frame, said a government spokesman here on Sunday. (Fle photo)

The officials have also been directed to ensure that each surveyor completes the survey for 1,500 plots per month and 2,250 plots within 45 days.

Furthermore, directions have been given to complete the survey within the next 15 days in 10 revenue villages of 54 districts.

“In an agriculture department’s recent presentation before chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, it was reported that the digital crop survey has been completed in 21 districts and is in progress in 54 districts. Mirzapur leads with digital crop surveys conducted in the highest number of plots, totalling 2,607,” the spokesman said.

Following Mirzapur are Pratapgarh (2,543), Sultanpur (2,370), Jalaun (2,047), Jhansi (2,027), Farrukhabad (1,486), Firozabad (1,183), Ghazipur (1,147), Deoria (1136), and Lalitpur (1,124). Digital crop survey has been conducted in a maximum of 17 revenue villages in Mirzapur.

During the review of the digital crop survey, the CS mentioned that the e-survey was being conducted using digital technology to make survey work easier and better for revenue officials. He instructed to name the e-survey as ‘e-Khasra’ (e-survey). He further mentioned that an e-survey has several benefits, including using the obtained data as a planning tool.

“The chief secretary stated that this not only provides accurate and real-time crop data but also allows for informed decisions to be made in advance regarding whether crop production will be low or high. Accurate reporting will also contribute to the increase in the GDP of the agriculture sector in the district,” he said.