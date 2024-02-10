U.P. govt’s 10 crore impetus to IIT Kanpur’s upcoming medical school

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ₹10 crore for the upcoming medical school at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) in its recently announced Budget 2024-25, the institute social media post read. The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and the Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital are under construction. Proposed structure of medical school at IIT Kanpur. (Sourced)

While the former will cater to postgraduate academic degrees and biomedical research, the latter would be a 500-bed super specialty hospital fulfilling medical components and high-end care. The state budgetary allocation for IIT Kanpur’s medical school will help consolidate infrastructure and related services.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Prof S Ganesh, director, IIT Kanpur said, “The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology is an ambitious umbrella project the institute has envisioned to revolutionise convergence of medical and technical education and research. The idea is to build a robust healthcare ecosystem that not only propels the state’s research in MedTech but also enriches its medical facilities.”

“The state budgetary allocation is hence a momentous development for us as it aligns with the PM’s vision of a Viksit Bharat and the chief minister’s vision of better healthcare for the state. We are grateful to CM Yogi Adityanath for showing confidence in us and encouraging more impactful collaboration with the government,” he added.

Prof Sandeep Verma, professor in-charge, Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology, said, “We will ensure the best utilisation of the committed funding from the state government for infrastructure projects. This generous funding will give fillip to multifarious development activities planned for the medical school. This is just the beginning of a shared mission we all have embarked upon.”

This development opens up the scope for grants, funding etc at the state level. It is anticipated that the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology will launch various academic programmes by July 2026.

The school is already executing the flagship Hridyantra project— development of an affordable and advanced artificial heart—among a number of other significant projects based on contemporary biomedical research problems.

The 500-bed Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital, once completed, would offer affordable treatment to patients from the state and elsewhere. Simultaneously, patients would also be able to avail benefits under Ayushman Bharat and other health welfare schemes launched by the central and the state governments.

The state-of-the-art medical and research facilities the medical school would house are expected to transform the state into a knowledge hub, while also ensuring ease-of-living. With donations from global IIT Kanpur alumni and corporate grants, the school is coming up as a milestone project by the institute.