U.P. govt to equip ‘EV Upyog’ portal with multiple features

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Lucknow: To promote the manufacture and use of electric vehicles (EVs) in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is enhancing its ‘EV Upyog’ portal. The government intended to engage a software development agency to get several attractive features added to the portal, said a government spokesperson on Tuesday.

The state government is upgrading its ‘EV Upyog’ portal to promote the manufacture and use of electric vehicles (EVs) in U.P. (Pic for representation)

The process of hosting of the EV Upyog portal on the cloud server and integrating it with the official website of Invest UP has begun.

The Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDSCL) has started the process of hiring a software development agency for one year to carry out the upgrade of the portal. It is noteworthy that a cloud server is a pooled, centralized server resource that is hosted and delivered over a network--typically the Internet--and accessed on demand by multiple users, as per the spokesperson.

Cloud servers can be located anywhere in the world and deliver services remotely through a cloud computing environment. In contrast, traditional dedicated server hardware is typically set up on premises for exclusive use by one organization.

In some cases, however, cloud servers could also be configured as dedicated servers by a cloud provider, the spokesperson added.

The EV Upyog portal will boast of various features, such as cloud storage, database capabilities, networking options and specialized software. Cloud servers prove to be better from a cybersecurity point of view, including cost-effectiveness, scalability, integration, API convenience and reliability.

The spokesperson said this was the reason that as per the vision of CM Yogi, UPDESCO had started the process to equip the EV Upyog portal with these facilities.

A detailed action plan has been prepared by UPDESCO to host the EV Upyog portal on a cloud server along with being integrated with the Invest UP website. According to this, the software development agency will be entrusted with the task of doing this for one year. This cloud server and integration process will be carried out by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and IT) Empaneled Service Provider.

This cloud will be done through 12 units with 4 cores, 32 GB RAM, 50 GB SSD, Window Server 2019, 1 static IP and 1 TB bandwidth and technical support. The software development agency to be hired will develop and operate this infrastructure and complete technical processes along with taking care of its maintenance for one year.

