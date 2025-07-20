UP govt to roll out ‘Samarth’ portal for all colleges, universities

In a step towards digitisation, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to fully implement the ‘Samarth’ portal for all universities and colleges in the state soon, a spokesperson said, adding the initiative was part of the government’s mission to make higher education more transparent, efficient, and technology-driven. (For representation)

The Samarth platform is designed to simplify administrative processes such as faculty promotions, admissions, salary disbursements, examinations, and research grants. These key functions will soon be managed entirely through this single digital platform, a release read.

According to the higher education department’s roadmap, by the end of 2025, all private ERP systems in institutions will be phased out, with Samarth becoming the exclusive system in use. This transition is expected to reduce administrative burden and create a more streamlined and organised workflow within higher education institutions.

Currently, all government universities and affiliated colleges in Uttar Pradesh have already registered on the Samarth portal. Many universities have started using the system for salary processing, expense management, leave tracking, admissions, and examinations, while online student registrations are also underway.

With this new system, teachers will find it easier to apply for promotions, and the entire selection process will now be transparent and trackable.

Additionally, the state government has introduced a centralised admission system from July. Now, all student admissions will take place through a single unified portal, ensuring greater transparency and uniformity in the admission process. The portal’s trial phase is already running successfully, the spokesperson said.

The department is also working on a separate online portal for seminars, research projects, awards, and academic grants.

Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the government aimed to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in ensuring quality and transparency in higher education. He added that the ‘Samarth’ portal would be a milestone in achieving these goals.