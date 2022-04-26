UP has 1,277 active Covid cases with 210 new ones

Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from among 94,324 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, said in a press statement, “At present, the state has 1,277 active Covid-19 cases.”

Till now, the state has tested 11,06,98,664 samples and a total 20,48,320 patients have recovered. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.80%. Till date, the state has reported 20,73,102 cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

“At present, a majority of the active cases are in home isolation as patients are getting mild or no symptoms,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty member, KGMU.

Among the new cases Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 120 cases, Ghaziabad 49, Lucknow 12, Agra 8, Meerut 4, according to the data.

‘Help identify students with Covid-like symptoms’

The health department in the state capital has shot a letter to the district inspector of schools and basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) seeking help in identifying students with Covid-19 symptoms quickly.

In the letter to the DIOS and BSA, the chief medical officer of Lucknow has suggested that schools across the district and board be asked to inform about any student showing Covid-19-like symptoms or falling ill.

“In such a case, health teams can visit and get a sample of the student and their family members. Also, the classmates and school staff can also give samples, if necessary,” the letter to the education department officials read.

“We cannot reach school or students but each school can reach all classes on their campus and a teacher can reach all students, and hence, the chain can work strongly to identify students with illness quickly,” the official wrote.