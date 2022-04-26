UP has 1,277 active Covid cases with 210 new ones
Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from among 94,324 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed.
Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, said in a press statement, “At present, the state has 1,277 active Covid-19 cases.”
Till now, the state has tested 11,06,98,664 samples and a total 20,48,320 patients have recovered. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.80%. Till date, the state has reported 20,73,102 cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
“At present, a majority of the active cases are in home isolation as patients are getting mild or no symptoms,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty member, KGMU.
Among the new cases Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 120 cases, Ghaziabad 49, Lucknow 12, Agra 8, Meerut 4, according to the data.
‘Help identify students with Covid-like symptoms’
The health department in the state capital has shot a letter to the district inspector of schools and basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) seeking help in identifying students with Covid-19 symptoms quickly.
In the letter to the DIOS and BSA, the chief medical officer of Lucknow has suggested that schools across the district and board be asked to inform about any student showing Covid-19-like symptoms or falling ill.
“In such a case, health teams can visit and get a sample of the student and their family members. Also, the classmates and school staff can also give samples, if necessary,” the letter to the education department officials read.
“We cannot reach school or students but each school can reach all classes on their campus and a teacher can reach all students, and hence, the chain can work strongly to identify students with illness quickly,” the official wrote.
-
BJP legislator slams govt over call to boycott Muslim jewellers
A day after right-wing group Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik gave a call to boycott Muslim jewellers on Akshaya Tritiya, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, AH Vishwanath, on Monday lashed out at the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government for not putting an end to “extra-constitutional forces” running riot in the state. Vishwanath said that the CM should not allow people like Muthalik to polarise the population.
-
K’taka: Political slugfest over PSI recruitment scam rages on
Two days after Congress legislator and former minister Priyank Kharge alleged scam in the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors and released an audio clip in support of Kharge's claims, the Criminal Investigation Department issued a notice to him on Monday. The audio clip released by Kharge on Saturday was of an alleged conversation between a candidate who appeared for the PSI recruitment and a middlemen.
-
Lucknow schools propose, students dispose: Covid-19 protocol goes for toss as mates meet
Students at several schools were found not following Covid-19 protocol, particularly social distancing, as they walked out after classes, holding hands. A day after two girl students tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow, many schools have gone on an alert and implemented Covid-19 protocol strictly, but at several schools students were allowed entry without masks. The campuses are to be regularly sanitised minimum twice a day.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray launches National Common Mobility Card
Mumbai: In a significant development for commuters in the city, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport on Monday introduced the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) which can be used for BEST bus services. Later, the same card can be used for travelling in metro services, suburban trains, buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws and other utilities. NCMC or common mobility card was launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at BEST headquarters on Monday.
-
Underground construction work begins for Agra Metro
Work for the underground section of the first phase of the Agra Metro Corridor began on Monday. The diaphragm wall or D-Wall was formed in the presence of senior officials of UP Metro Rail Corporation. Corridor-I of the Agra Metro Rail Project extends from Taj Mahal East Gate to Sikandara. The underground construction work is being undertaken between Taj Mahal Metro Station and RBS College Metro Station which was inaugurated on Monday.
