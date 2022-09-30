U.P.: Health ATMs to come up in three dev blocks of Prayagraj soon

Three health ATMs will be launched in Prayagraj district soon. The district administration will be installing one health ATM each in Jasra development block in trans-Yamuna area and in Bahadurpur and Kaurihar development blocks in trans-Ganga area of the district.

District magistrate, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Khatri said, “The ATMs would be made functional within the next month and for which all preparations have been completed.” The users will be able to use the facilities of these ATMs free of cost, he added. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated Uttar Pradesh’s first health ATM in Gorakhpur in September.

An amount of ₹30 lakh would be spent on installing these ATMs and those using them will be able to avail 58 types of health-related tests through them. The users would also be able to use the facility of teleconsultation and digital health record, said district administration officials.

The doctors giving consultancy through these ATMs will be directly connected to the ATMs and those diagnosed with specific ailments would be called further to OPD and given specific diet charts, medicines and counselling to manage the condition which will be based on the report generated through the ATM, they added.

As per an official, ₹30 lakh had been paid to the administration by the department and these ATMs would be a game changer to provide health care facilities to rural areas of the district.

Fifty-eight health-related tests would be available through these ATMs. In this, the print of the test report will be taken out within 16 minutes and be saved safely in the system along with emailing it to the doctor concerned. Under this initiative, patients can also consult a doctor through video consulting.

The doctor will give advice according to the ailment. The major tests that would be conducted through these ATMs, include blood glucose, dengue, malaria, haemoglobin, typhoid, chikungunya, HIV, urine, ECG, ear and skin etc.