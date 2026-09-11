Amroha , The hearing in the Jauhar University case before the divisional commissioner's court in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad could not take place on Thursday, with the court posting the matter to September 25. UP: Jauhar University case hearing postponed to Sep 25

The case relates to an appeal filed by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust against a notice issued by the Rampur Development Authority on July 15, declaring 38 of the 40 buildings on the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University campus illegal and ordering their demolition.

The appeal was filed before the divisional commissioner's court on July 20.

The hearing on the application for admission of the appeal and a stay was initially fixed for July 28.

However, due to a lawyers' strike on July 28, the then divisional commissioner heard the matter a day earlier, on July 27, and granted a stay till the appeal was admitted. The next hearing was fixed for August 3.

On August 3, the court directed the university to submit relevant documents and fixed August 10 for the next hearing. On August 10, the trust sought the master plan, the zonal development plan, building bye-laws, regulations and other relevant rules from the RDA.

The matter was then listed for August 13. The RDA, however, did not produce the documents sought by the trust, which subsequently submitted that the building maps are available with the Public Works Department and the Rampur district magistrate's office and have already been verified.

It stated that 14 campus buildings were constructed by 2008 and another 13 in 2009.

The divisional commissioner accepted the application and fixed August 25 for the next hearing. In the meantime, the then divisional commissioner of Moradabad was transferred, and Sangeeta Singh was appointed to the position.

No hearing took place on August 25 either. The court subsequently fixed September 10, but the matter could not be heard on Thursday as well.

Jauhar Trust counsel Junaid Ejaz said there has been no lapse on their part in the legal process and that everything has been done in accordance with rules.

"We have complete faith in the Constitution and believe that we will get justice," Ejaz said.

The university, located in Rampur, is managed by the trust, which is headed by Nikhat Aflak, sister of jailed former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan, who was previously its chairperson.

Azam Khan's elder son, Mohammad Adeeb Azam, is the trust's secretary, while his wife, Tazeen Fatma, is among its trustees.

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