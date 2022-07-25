UP logs 421 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh recorded 421 fresh covid cases on Sunday and one death due to the disease in Sambhal district.
The 24-hour positivity rate was 0.52%.
The state has tested a total 11,90,95,602 covid samples till now including 80,672 in the past 24hours, according to the state health department.
“In the past 24 hours, 380 patients defeated covid infection while a total 20,72,986 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. State at present has 2,767 active covid cases.
State has reported a total 20,99,313 covid cases and 23,560 deaths till now. Uttar Pradesh has administered a total 34,61,82,325 doses of covid vaccine including 17,60,71,553 first dose and 16,51,51,174 second dose, according to the data from the state health department.
Among districts with maximum cases, Lucknow reported 62 new covid cases and has 551 active cases at present, Prayagraj reported 15 new covid cases and has 59 active cases, Varanasi reported 16 new cases and has 126 active cases, Kanpur reported 6 new cases and has 46 active cases, Gorakhpur reported 22 new cases and has 106 active covid cases, according to the data from the health department.
In Lucknow, 2,98,502 patients have defeated covid infection while in Prayagraj 87,798 patients, in Gorakhpur 66,642 patients, and in Varanasi 98,303 patients defeated covid infection. Hamirpur and Shrawasti have no active covid cases, according to the data.
Workers happy with the split from SBSP: Azamgarh SP leader
Samajwadi Party's Azamgarh district unit general secretary Harprasad Dubey on Sunday welcomed party chief Akhilesh Yadav's move to snap ties with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Dubey said that SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in the recent past made many statements against the SP chief due to which the workers were not happy. Azamgarh is an SP stronghold and will remain so, Dubey added. In 2017, the SP won five seats in Azamgarh.
To cut costs, Ganpati mandals in Dhankawadi to hold only one procession
The slump in the economy has taken a toll on the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav festival that begins on August 31 after a gap of two years. On Saturday, several mandals from southern parts of Pune in Dhankawadi area held a meeting and decided to take out the procession together, as this will cause less financial burden.
Feast on last Sunday of Ashadh in Pune
On the last Sunday of Hindu calendar's Ashadh month, long queues were seen outside the chicken, mutton and fish shops across the city. Before Shravan month begins on July 29, wherein many Hindus do not eat non-vegetarian food and consume liquor, “Akhad special party” which is celebrated with drinks and non-veg food were organised in the city. Many preferred to buy cooked food from restaurants and home-cooked deliveries.
BMC wants additional manpower to tackle hawker menace in SoBo
Mumbai: In a bid to tackle the hawker menace in south Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to hire manpower from external agencies like NGO, and manpower supplying firms to remove illegal hawker encroachment from various public spaces. BMC's B-ward office, which covers the congested localities like Sandhurst Road, Dongri and Bhindi Bazar had floated a public notice earlier this week, seeking appointment of additional manpower for removing the encroachment.
Passenger onboard Srinagar-Lucknow flight misbehaves with air hostess, arrested
A man was arrested and later released on bail after he misbehaved with an air hostess on Srinagar-Lucknow Indigo flight 6E6075 on Friday. The passenger was arrested at Amritsar airport after the flight captain informed Amritsar air traffic control about the incident. The flight captain informed the ATC, and as soon as the plane landed at Amritsar airport, the security personnel deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the police.
