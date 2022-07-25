UP logs 421 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

Uttar Pradesh recorded 421 fresh covid cases on Sunday and one death due to the disease in Sambhal district.

The 24-hour positivity rate was 0.52%.

The state has tested a total 11,90,95,602 covid samples till now including 80,672 in the past 24hours, according to the state health department.

“In the past 24 hours, 380 patients defeated covid infection while a total 20,72,986 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. State at present has 2,767 active covid cases.

State has reported a total 20,99,313 covid cases and 23,560 deaths till now. Uttar Pradesh has administered a total 34,61,82,325 doses of covid vaccine including 17,60,71,553 first dose and 16,51,51,174 second dose, according to the data from the state health department.

Among districts with maximum cases, Lucknow reported 62 new covid cases and has 551 active cases at present, Prayagraj reported 15 new covid cases and has 59 active cases, Varanasi reported 16 new cases and has 126 active cases, Kanpur reported 6 new cases and has 46 active cases, Gorakhpur reported 22 new cases and has 106 active covid cases, according to the data from the health department.

In Lucknow, 2,98,502 patients have defeated covid infection while in Prayagraj 87,798 patients, in Gorakhpur 66,642 patients, and in Varanasi 98,303 patients defeated covid infection. Hamirpur and Shrawasti have no active covid cases, according to the data.