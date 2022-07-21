U.P. logs 435 new Covid cases, 403 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from among 84,128 samples tested. One death was reported from Prayagraj.
“In the past 24 hours, 403 patients recovered while 20,71,854 patients have defeated the infection till now. The recovery rate in the state is 98. 75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
At present, the state has 2,616 active cases and has administered a total 34,51,03,772 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine till now.
Among the new cases reported, Lucknow reported 82, Gautam Buddh Nagar 57, Ghaziabad 26, Varanasi 15, according to the state health department data. Lucknow has 533 active cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 304, Ghaziabad 145, Varanasi 133, Gorakhpur 131, Lakhimpur Kheri 94, according to the health department data.
In Lucknow, Aliganj reported 10 new cases, Chinhat 10, Alambagh 9, Indira Nagar 8, Sarojininagar 6, Aishbagh 2, Tudiyaganj 2, BKT 1 and Gudamba 1.
Three districts Hamirpur, Hathras and Kanpur Dehat have zero active cases while six other districts have just one active case. The state has reported 20,98,026 cases and 23,556 deaths till now.
“Till now, 11,88,49,984 samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
25-year-old truck driver electrocuted in Greater Noida
Noida: A truck driver was killed after the heavy vehicle allegedly came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Badalpur area outside a private carrier company where Singh worked as a driver. Ravindra Kumar, in charge of Badalpur police station added that officials from his company rushed Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Orai experienced the maximum rainfall in the state measuring 43 mm, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm. At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Ghaziabad schools, colleges to shut from July 22-26 in wake of Kanwar Yatra
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday issued directions for the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, degree colleges and engineering and management institutes from July 22 to 26 in the wake of the annual Kanwar Yatra. Officials said they expect around three million Kanwariyas to pass through Ghaziabad district to their respective hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states.
State removes restrictions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
The Maharashtra government has decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31. It has also removed the height restrictions on idols and allowed processions. The decisions were taken at a meeting called by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the preparations for the festival, at Sahyadri guest house, Malabar Hill, on Thursday.
Two aides involved in escape arrested, gangster still on the run
Agra Two people allegedly involved in helping gangster Vinay Shrotriya escape from the civil court premises here on July 13 were arrested on Thursday. Interacting with the media at the Police Lines here, SP City Vikas Kumar informed that a case was registered at New Agra police station after gangster Vinay Shrotiya escaped while being brought to the civil court on July 13.
