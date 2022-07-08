U.P.: LPG cylinders blast after fire in Kanpur building, none hurt
Panic gripped posh residential cluster Bihari Lal Estate here after five cooking gas (LPG) cylinders exploded one after the other after a fire broke out on the third floor of a multi-storey building in early hours of Friday, said fire officer Pradeep Sharma.
The building was damaged in the explosions but no one was injured. The families living in the building and in the adjacent ones ran to safety in time, Sharma added. The fire department official said it took six fire tenders two hours to control the fire which is suspected to have broken out due to a short circuit.
The building, where the fire broke out, houses a coconut oil making factory where cosmetic items are also manufactured. Local residents are demanding the factory be shut down as it poses a risk to their lives. One local Manoj Saraswat claimed people here had complained to the authorities concerned about the factory being run in residential area but nothing happened.
“It is sheer luck that a major tragedy just averted. Every time, we cannot be this lucky. The administration must act,” he said. The fire was reported to La Touche Road fire station at 2.30am on the third floor of the building which belongs to one Virendra Gupta.
Gupta has three buildings in which he has several tenants. The presence of oil and inflammable chemicals caused the fire to spread rapidly in the building and the basement of an adjacent building.
One Abhishek Kapoor, who lives nearby, said the cylinders began exploding within 15 minutes after the fire broke out. “We all went down on the road out of panic. The firemen somehow managed to retrieve eight cylinders from the buildings and cooled them down,” he said.
YouTube takes down Punjabi singer’s song seeking release of Sikh prisoners
YouTube has taken down Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's song “Rihai”, which calls for the release of Sikh “political prisoners”, following a “legal complaint” by the Indian government. The development comes days after YouTube pulled down slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song “SYL”, which was released posthumously, following a similar complaint by the Centre. The video is still available on some other YouTube channels.
HC cancels allotment of public land to private persons
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court refused to dismiss a PIL challenging allotment of public utility land to private persons just because the petitioner may have a grudge against the respondent (opposite party). The court ordered cancelling the allotment of the gram sabha land for private use in Hardoi district.
IMD warns of heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana over weekend
The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh over the weekend. From July 8 to July 10, heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) is expected to lash Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, according to the IMD. Many cities in Haryana are also likely to witness a torrential downpour.
Five from Punjab among 9 killed as river washes away car in Nainital
Nine people, including five from Punjab, were killed while one person was rescued after the car they were travelling in was washed away in the Dhela river at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Friday morning, officials said. They were trying to cross the road but the gushing water washed away the vehicle and it overturned downstream, said senior superintendent of police, Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt.
U.P. has exceeded payment of dues by 55%: Cane development minister
The cane development minister, Laxmi Narain Chaudhary said that the state government exceeded the 100-day target of cane dues payments to farmers by 55%. Chaudhary said this at a press conference on Friday he held with his junior colleague, Sanjay Gangwar, the minister of state, the cane development. Chaudhary said that the government paid Rs 1,76,686 crore to farmers in five years which is a record payment in such a short duration of time.
