U.P. minister chairs meeting, stresses on dengue awareness to tackle disease

Urban development minister AK Sharma chaired a high-level meeting focused on dengue awareness and control measures on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The minister emphasised the need for effective action to halt the spread of dengue. He instructed local bodies to address water stagnation issues immediately, eliminating potential mosquito-breeding sites. The meeting discussed strategies under the Dastak campaign aimed at increasing public awareness and implementing preventive measures against dengue.

Principal secretary, urban development department, Amrit Abhijat, reinforced the social responsibility of officials, urging them to involve every citizen in the initiative against dengue. He called for the establishment of dedicated teams to ensure cleanliness and monitor activities.

Abhijat directed the health department officials to take mosquito control measures to curb the rising dengue cases. Regular fogging and anti-larval operations were deemed essential, with early detection and timely treatment being pivotal in fighting the disease.

During the meeting, municipal commissioners and executive officers provided updates on ongoing dengue control efforts in their areas. They were directed to promptly identify waterlogged and high-risk zones and take immediate action in a mission mode.

AK Sharma called for widespread efforts to raise public awareness, ensuring that the citizens remain informed and healthy, ultimately contributing to a dengue-free environment.

The meeting saw participation from key officials including director of urban local bodies Anuj Kumar Jha, joint director of the health department Dr Pankaj Kumar, and municipal commissioners and executive officers from various municipalities, who convened virtually.

CMO calls meeting with RWA officials

A circular from the chief medical officer, issued on Thursday, called for all RWA (Resident Welfare Association) presidents and office-bearers of Lucknow, to appear for a sensitisation meeting on Friday evening, on preventative measures against contracting vector-borne diseases this season.

With 64 new active dengue cases reported, the total number since January 2024 has hit 1,312 cases recorded in the capital city.

On Thursday, data from the CMO’s office also showed one new case of malaria and chikungunya each.

With the number of dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases rising daily, and the City Malaria Unit discovering more properties maintained in conditions prone to vector-borne diseases every day, the CMO’s office has decided to take this step to try and ensure that this essential information reaches as many citizens as possible.