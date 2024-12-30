Menu Explore
U.P. ministers lead roadshows in Delhi, Mohali for Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 31, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Delhi CM Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann extended invite for the mega religious event

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday held roadshows for Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 in Delhi and Mohali with senior ministers handing over invitations for the mega religious event to Delhi lieutenant governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, Delhi chief minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

U.P. ministers extending invitation for Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on December 30. (Sourced)
U.P. ministers extending invitation for Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on December 30. (Sourced)

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna and excise minister Nitin Agarwal led the roadshow in Delhi extending invitation to chief minister Atishi there.

Minister for sugarcane development and sugar mills Chaudhary Laxmi Narain, minister for home guards and civil defence Dharamvir Prajapati and minister of state for agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh led the roadshow in Mohali and handed over Mahakumbh invitation to Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The ministers addressed press conferences and said around 45 crore pilgrims and tourists were expected to attend the mega event.

They said the U.P. government has completed all the arrangements for Mahakumbh. As per them, 400 school children have been associated with the mega event to make it single use plastic free.

The state government has also set up a 100-bed hospital and provided various medical health facilities in the mela area.

