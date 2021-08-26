UP: More women students than men get gold medals at Ambedkar univ convocation

Women students bagged more gold medals than men at the ninth convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) here on Thursday. Overall, the men received more degrees.

Ninety women students and 43 men were awarded gold medals. These gold medals have been awarded for a total of 16 undergraduate courses, 42 postgraduate courses, nine MPhil courses and one diploma and one integrated BSc-MSc course.

A total of 1424 students —771 men and 653 women — were awarded degrees this year.

A total of 18 diplomas were also awarded, seven to men and 11 to women. As many as 423 graduate students got degrees and 262 of them were men and 161 women. A total of 815 students obtained post graduation degrees, out of which 416 were men and 399 women.

A total of 37 MPhil candidates, including 10 men and 27 women, got degrees this year. A total of 131 degrees were awarded in Ph.D, including to 76 men and 55 women scholars.

The President gave gold medals to seven university toppers, including two graduate students, Bhanu Pratap Singh of B.Sc food science and technology and Priyanka Gautam of B.Tech computer engineering. Two masters students also got gold medals. They are Shubham Mishra of M.Sc geology and Pooja Meena of M.Sc agriculture.

The other gold medallists are: Shanya Baghel of MPhil statistics and Kumari Niharika of MPhil information and library science. Anju Rawat of the History Department got the R.D. Sonkar Founder Samta Samaj Award.

“It was an honour to get the gold medal from the President of India. My family members are particularly happy about this. I hope to continue working hard in future and be a pioneer researcher,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh of BSc. Another gold medallist Pooja Meena said, “I was delighted to get the medal from the President. I will cherish this moment all my life.”

The second session of the programme started at 6.30 pm. A total of 133 students were given gold medals by university chancellor Prakash C. Bartunia, and vice chancellor Sanjay Singh. In this session, 131 PhD scholars were also awarded degrees. The third session began at 8pm. This session was conducted online in which all the candidates of the 2019-20 session were awarded degrees.