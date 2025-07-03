UP nod to Rozgar Mission for boost to job opportunities

LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to constitute the UP Rozgar Mission to help find employment for the state’s youths in India or abroad. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “At present, only 5% of factories in the state employ women, and excluding Noida, the figure drops to about 1%. With advancements in technology and our goal of women’s empowerment, it was necessary to revise these outdated norms,” Rajbhar said. (Pic for representation)

The mission aims at providing a lakh private jobs in India and nearly 25000-30000 jobs abroad in a year. With this move, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to empower the youth of Uttar Pradesh while positioning the state as a global human resource hub. The mission aligns with the government’s promise of “employment for every hand and respect for every skill”, reflecting its commitment to meaningful and inclusive growth, said an official spokesman.

The meeting also approved a proposal to carry out an amendment to various schedules of Rule 109 of Uttar Pradesh Factory Rules, 1950, to allow employment of women with conditions at hazardous workplaces.

Briefing media persons about the cabinet’s decisions, finance minister Suresh Khanna and labour minister Anil Rajbhar said the UP Rozgar Mission aims at providing jobs directly through the state government’s support system. Rajbhar said the state depended on licensed recruiting agents (RAs) for foreign job placements. But with this mission, the government will have its own RA licence, allowing it to send people abroad for jobs directly. He said the Rozgar Mission would be registered as a recruiting agent to provide jobs in foreign countries having high demand of nurses, paramedical staff, drivers and skilled workers.

Rajbhar said until now, the employment department was mainly helping unemployed youth through Rozgar Melas and employers. He said there is a rising demand globally for UP’s skilled workforce — especially in paramedical, nursing, driving, and technical fields. This mission will help tap into that potential.

There will be five committees, including a governing council to be headed by the chief minister, to run the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission. A district executive committee will function at the district level. The mission would upload data about students (in the last year) on an integrated portal and run a campaign for campus placement of students. A system for tracking students would be evolved and assistance would be given even after they get jobs.

Rajbhar said the amendment to Uttar Pradesh Factory Rules, 1950, will allow women to work in all 29 categories of hazardous factories under certain safety conditions. Women were earlier allowed to work in factories in 12 less hazardous categories, and recently four more categories were added. With the latest approval, women can now work in all hazardous units, provided their health and safety are ensured, he added.

He said this progressive move is in response to technical advancements and industry demands. The amended rules would provide women with equal employment opportunities in high-risk sectors, ensuring they play an active role in UP’s journey towards becoming a trillion dollar economy.

KEY ACTIVITIES OF THE MISSION

* Survey of job demand in India and abroad

* Listing of top companies and collecting their job requirements

* Identifying skill gaps and offering training

* Language training and pre-departure orientation

* Career counseling and campus placements

* Post-placement support and follow-up

The UP Rozgar Mission will be registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and function as a high-level body. It will operate through five major units:

Governing council, State Steering Committee, State Executive Committee, State Programme Management Unit (SPMU) and District Executive Committee.