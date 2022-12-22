UP order on subsidy, discounts on electric vehicles soon: Official

LUCKNOW: A formal government order to implement the concessions on electric vehicles announced by the Uttar Pradesh government in its Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy-2022 is likely to be issued within the next week or so, an industry department official who asked not to be named said.

The official said there was a delay in issuing the circular because many officials were caught up with the Global Investors’ Summit. “Now, when all the senior officers are back from the foreign visits with regard to the Global Investors’ Summit, we expect the circular to be out any time this week or next week,” he said.

The policy announced a 15% subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles. Under this, ₹5,000 exemption will be available on the first two lakh two-wheelers. At the same time, there will be a discount of ₹12,000 on the first 50,000 three-wheelers. Apart from this, exemption will also be provided on the first 25,000 four-wheelers. A discount of ₹1 lakh will be available on four wheelers.

Other discounts also include 100% road tax and registration fees exemption during the first three years of the effective period of the policy on all segments of electric vehicles purchased and registered in U.P.

Dealers of electric vehicles said they received many inquiries from prospective buyers on implementation of the subsidy and other discounts announced by the government.

“Prospective buyers keep making enquiries with us on whether the subsidy on the purchase of e-vehicles is available and we have to tell them that we are waiting for the government to issue the necessary orders for it,” said Puneet Kumar, at the Prajapati E-Bike.

“The government did announce the policy in mid-October but has not issued a circular so far because of which there is a lot of confusion among buyers as well sellers,” said RP Mishra of Kant Auto Sales. “Otherwise, a lot of people are showing interest in buying expensive e-vehicles provided they get discounts promised in the policy,” he added.