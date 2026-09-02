Samay Raina trolls Gaurav Munjal over $200mn Unacademy sale: ‘Could have sold earlier for $3.4 billion’
The huge gap between Unacademy’s peak valuation and its eventual acquisition price led to a lighthearted dig from comedian Samay Raina.
Unacademy, once counted among India’s most valuable edtech startups, has been acquired by rival upGrad at a valuation just north of $200 million. At its peak, the company was valued at $3.44 billion.
“We raised at a peak, but sold at a fraction of that,” Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said in a social media post.
Samay Raina roasts Gaurav Munjal
The huge gap between Unacademy’s peak valuation and its eventual acquisition led to a lighthearted dig from comedian Samay Raina.
On Tuesday, Samay Raina shared an Instagram picture that shows him with Gaurav Munjal and wrote: “Congratulations to my friend Gaurav Munjal for selling his company Unacademy for just $200 million dollars when he could have sold it earlier at $3.4 billion dollars.”
Munjal took the jibe sportingly. Responding to the picture on X, he wrote: “Who needs enemies when you have such friends.” He added a smiley face emoji at the end.
UpGrad acquires Unacademy
UpGrad has completed the acquisition of Unacademy for just over USD 200 million, about 94 per cent off its 2021 peak valuation, with co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal acknowledging the steep markdown in a post on LinkedIn.
Munjal wrote that the company became a unicorn (a privately held firm valued at more than USD 1 billion) six years ago. Unacademy had raised capital at its peak valuation but was ultimately sold for a fraction of that amount.
"Six years ago today, Unacademy became a unicorn. Today, Unacademy has closed its acquisition by UpGrad for just over USD 200 million. We raised at a peak, but sold at a fraction of that. I'm not going to dress these facts up," Munjal wrote on LinkedIn.
While Munjal did not quantify the exact markdown in his post, it may be recalled that back in 2021, Unacademy had raised USD 440 million (about ₹3,270.8 crore at that time) in funding from a clutch of investors including Temasek, General Atlantic, and Softbank Vision Fund, valuing the edtech major at USD 3.44 billion.
The acquisition price of just over USD 200 million is, therefore, about 94 per cent lower than Unacademy's peak valuation.
Unacademy, Munjal said, sought to democratise education and helped establish a model for online learning in India.
"...I am proud of what this team did between those two numbers," he said, candidly acknowledging the steep markdown.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More