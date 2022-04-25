UP Police bids emotional goodbye to sniffer dog ‘Vicon’ with state honours
Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday bid the final adieu to a dog that served the department for over 10 years with state honours.
Vicon, the dog (Labrador) died on Sunday due to prolonged illness. It was born in 2011. Vicon was appointed as sniffer dog for the explosive section in the dog squad of Uttar Pradesh Police on June 20, 2012.
The police officials remembered Vicon for its contributions during anti-explosive operations.
The dog was given a final farewell by salute with state honours by the senior police officials including the Superintendent of Police (City), Superintendent of Police (Traffic) and Assistant Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Civil Lines.
Speaking to ANI, Sagar Jain, Assistant Superintendant of Police, Moradabad said, "Last farewell with state honours was given to a dog who served the police department for more than 10 years. The dog 'Vicon' was appointed as an explosive sniffer dog in the UP Police."
"It helped the department in many important operations. It died due to prolonged illness on Sunday morning. It served 10 years and 9 months in the Dog Squad," he added.
Maha MP, MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody
A day after independent parliamentarian Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, were arrested for “creating enmity between groups”, a Mumbai court on Sunday remanded them in 14-day judicial custody. Earlier, the independent lawmaker couple's call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence triggered protests from Shiv Sena supporters. The Mumbai Police also slapped the sedition charge on them after they were arrested on Saturday.
He was made of air, and hovered about like a djinn. Raju Pandey was one of Delhi's most gentle-mannered bookstore staffers. He recently died, aged 46. The cause was an asthma attack during the early morning hours. The very antithesis of intrusion, he never violated a shopper's physical and emotional space. But he had an excellent sense of timing. What he was too modest to say was his intensive familiarity with the contemporary book scene.
Govt, stakeholders to meet, draw up cloud kitchen plan
To facilitate the growth of cloud kitchen businesses in the national capital and to further enhance employment opportunities, the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, the policy think tank of the Delhi government, in collaboration with the department of Industries, will brainstorm with cloud kitchen operators on Tuesday and come up with a Delhi Cloud Kitchen Policy. The government eyes to create 30,000 jobs by facilitating cloud kitchens through handholding and reducing regulatory compliance burden.
Punjab CM Mann to visit Delhi’s schools, hospitals
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior state officials will visit health institutions and government schools in the national capital on Monday to learn about the “Delhi model” and replicate it in the state, an official aware of the matter said. Improvement of government educational facilities and reforming state health facilities was one of the major poll planks of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.
Two key Walled City heritage sites in Delhi’s revamp plans
After delays of several years, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's plans to redevelop two heritage sites in the Walled City as museums and tourist complexes are once again back on track. According to the tender issued by the civic body on April 12, 2022, the estimated cost of the work in the current phase will be ₹24,874,000 and the time of completion after selection of concessionaire is around six months.
