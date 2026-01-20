UP sees sudden temperature rise, rain expected from Jan 22

A western disturbance brought relief from the cold wave across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, with night temperatures nearly doubling within 24 hours at several places. Bahraich recorded the warmest day temperature on Monday as the mercury rose to 27°C (File Photo)

“Under the influence of a western disturbance that led to a change in wind direction and cloud presence, scattered rainfall occurred in some parts of the state last night. This resulted in an average increase of 4 to 6°C in night temperatures at various locations and a decrease in fog density,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

The state capital saw the minimum temperature jump from 6.4 to 11.6°C, while Hardoi recorded 8°C against 3.5°C the previous day. Fursatganj recorded 9.5°C on Monday, up from 3.7°C. Bahraich recorded the warmest day temperature on Monday as the mercury rose to 27°C, seven notches above normal.

“Consequently, daytime temperatures also increased by 2 to 4°C, reaching well above normal levels at around 27°C, causing the prevailing cold spell in the state to suddenly disappear. Although the influence of this western disturbance is expected to weaken. Therefore, a gradual decrease of 2 to 4°C in the state’s temperature is expected over the next 48 hours,” the scientist said.

“However, temperatures are likely to remain around or above normal, and the reduced fog density will likely provide continued relief from the cold. Subsequently, due to the influence of two successive active western disturbances, a spell of rain is expected to begin in western UP from January 22, extending to eastern UP in the following days,” he added.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in the state capital rose to 26.4°C, 5.4 notches above normal. The forecast for Tuesday is mainly clear sky during the day and shallow fog during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 25°C and 10°C respectively.